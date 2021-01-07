Menu
2017 Honda Odyssey

93,101 KM

Details Description Features

2017 Honda Odyssey

2017 Honda Odyssey

Touring|Certified|Warranty-Just Arrived|

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Honda Odyssey

Touring|Certified|Warranty-Just Arrived|

Location

Forman Honda

2080 Currie Blvd, Brandon, MB R7B 4E7

1-800-675-8367

93,101KM
Used
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Modern Steel Metallic
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 8
  • Stock # U11392
  • Mileage 93,101 KM

Vehicle Description

Enjoy No Payments For 90 Days!

2017 Honda Odyssey Touring Heated Front Seats|Navigation|Rear Entertainment|Dual Zone Climate|



Factory services performed/ Brake Service/ Wheel Alignment/New Filters/ Battery Tested/ New Wipers, Remainder Of Factory Warranty, We Market Price Our Cars, 3rd row seats: split-bench, ABS brakes, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, CD player, Electronic Stability Control, Engine Block Heater, Entertainment system, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Leather Seat Trim, Leather Shift Knob, Low tire pressure warning, Memory seat, Navigation System, Outside temperature display, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power Liftgate, Power moonroof, Power passenger seat, Power windows, Rear air conditioning, Rear audio controls, Remote keyless entry, Speed control, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Turn signal indicator mirrors.

Certified. Honda Certified Details:

* 24 hours/day, 7 days/week



* Vehicle history report. Access to MyHonda



* 7 day/1,000 km exchange privilege whichever comes first



* 7 year / 160,000 km Power Train Warranty whichever comes first. This is an additional 2 year/60,000 kms beyond the original factory Power Train warranty. Honda Certified Used Vehicles also have the option to upgrade to a Honda Plus Extended Warranty



* 100 Point Inspection



* Finance from 4.49% for up to 72 months on all certified pre-owned Honda Models



3.5L V6 SOHC i-VTEC 24V

Awards:



* ALG Canada Residual Value Awards

No Credit? Bad Credit? No Problem! Our experienced credit specialists can get you approved! No payments for 100 Days. Forman Auto Centre specializes in quality used vehicles from all makes, as well as Certified Used vehicles from Honda and Mazda. We offer lots of financing options to get you the vehicle you want with the payment you need! TEXT: 204-809-3822 or Call 1-800-675-8367, click or visit us in person for your next vehicle! All Forman Auto Centre used vehicles include a no charge 30-day/2000km warranty!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
ABS
Fog Lamps
Power Windows
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Power Liftgate
Power Third Passenger Door
Power Fourth Passenger Door
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Mirror Memory
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Premium Sound System
AM/FM Stereo
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Aluminum Wheels
Leather Steering Wheel
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Navigation System
Back-Up Camera
Entertainment System
Power Folding Mirrors
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Lane Departure Warning
Keyless Start
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Blind Spot Monitor

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

