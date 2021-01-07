+ taxes & licensing
Built with your loved ones in mind. This 2017 Honda Odyssey features a 3.5L 6-cylinder engine with 6-speed automatic transmission. Equipped with Vehicle stability assist with traction control, 8-inch high-resolution screen and customizable feature settings, Rear view camera with guidelines, Bluetooth HandsFreeLink and streaming audio, SMS text message function, Tilt and telescopic steering column, Driver's seat with 8-way power adjustment, Front passenger's seat with 4-way power adjustment, One-motion 60/40 split 3rd-row Magic Seat, USB audio interface, 17-inch alloy wheels, Power sliding doors, Heated power side mirrors, Smart entry, Tri-zone automatic climate control system with humidity control and air filtration, Honda LaneWatch, Push button start, Audio Touch-screen.
Need help? Call, Text or email us and one of our Online Guides will happily answer all your questions and help you through the process. We would be happy to send you some more pictures of the exterior and interior, we can also send you a walk around video so you can get a really good look at this vehicle. We would gladly get you some finance options and low payment options as well. We can even send you an official appraisal on your current vehicle.
For your peace of mind we include a 3 Day/600 km No Hassle Return Policy, 30 day exchange privilege, Minimum Warranties with 24 Hour Roadside Assistance, check for safety recalls, and include a CarFax History Report. Home Delivery is free up to 200 km. Dealer Permit # 5471
