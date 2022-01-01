+ taxes & licensing
2017 Honda Odyssey EX-L Res- DVD, Heated Leather Seats, Back up Camera and so much more!
One Owner, Local Vehicle, Factory services performed/ Brake Service/ Wheel Alignment/New Filters/ Battery Tested/ New Wipers, Back Up Camera, Remainder Of Factory Warranty, Bluetooth Audio/Music, Priced below Market, Timing Belt Replaced, We Market Price Our Cars, No outstanding recalls, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Front dual zone A/C, Fully automatic headlights, Heated front seats, Power moonroof, Traction control.
Certified. Honda Certified Details:
* 7 year / 160,000 km Power Train Warranty whichever comes first. This is an additional 2 year/60,000 kms beyond the original factory Power Train warranty. Honda Certified Used Vehicles also have the option to upgrade to a Honda Plus Extended Warranty
* 100 Point Inspection
* Finance from 4.49% for up to 72 months on all certified pre-owned Honda Models
* Vehicle history report. Access to MyHonda
* 24 hours/day, 7 days/week
* 7 day/1,000 km exchange privilege whichever comes first
3.5L V6 SOHC i-VTEC 24V
Forman Auto Centre specializes in quality used vehicles from all makes, as well as Certified Used vehicles from Honda and Mazda. We offer lots of financing options to get you the vehicle you want with the payment you need! All Forman Auto Centre used vehicles include a no charge 30-day/2000km warranty!
