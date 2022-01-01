Menu
2017 Honda Odyssey

99,869 KM

Details Description Features

$32,229

+ tax & licensing
$32,229

+ taxes & licensing

Forman Honda

1-800-675-8367

2017 Honda Odyssey

2017 Honda Odyssey

EX-L Res|Htd Lthr|Camera|Local|Services Done

2017 Honda Odyssey

EX-L Res|Htd Lthr|Camera|Local|Services Done

Location

Forman Honda

2080 Currie Blvd, Brandon, MB R7B 4E7

1-800-675-8367

$32,229

+ taxes & licensing

99,869KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8084476
  Stock #: U11588
  VIN: 5FNRL5H61HB501545

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Modern Steel Metallic
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 8
  • Stock # U11588
  • Mileage 99,869 KM

Vehicle Description

Enjoy No Payments For 90 Days!

2017 Honda Odyssey EX-L Res- DVD, Heated Leather Seats, Back up Camera and so much more!



One Owner, Local Vehicle, Factory services performed/ Brake Service/ Wheel Alignment/New Filters/ Battery Tested/ New Wipers, Back Up Camera, Remainder Of Factory Warranty, Bluetooth Audio/Music, Priced below Market, Timing Belt Replaced, We Market Price Our Cars, No outstanding recalls, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Front dual zone A/C, Fully automatic headlights, Heated front seats, Power moonroof, Traction control.

Certified. Honda Certified Details:

* 7 year / 160,000 km Power Train Warranty whichever comes first. This is an additional 2 year/60,000 kms beyond the original factory Power Train warranty. Honda Certified Used Vehicles also have the option to upgrade to a Honda Plus Extended Warranty

* 100 Point Inspection

* Finance from 4.49% for up to 72 months on all certified pre-owned Honda Models

* Vehicle history report. Access to MyHonda

* 24 hours/day, 7 days/week

* 7 day/1,000 km exchange privilege whichever comes first



3.5L V6 SOHC i-VTEC 24V



No Credit? Bad Credit? No Problem! Our experienced credit specialists can get you approved! No payments for 100 Days. Forman Auto Centre specializes in quality used vehicles from all makes, as well as Certified Used vehicles from Honda and Mazda. We offer lots of financing options to get you the vehicle you want with the payment you need! TEXT: 204-809-3822 or Call 1-800-675-8367, click or visit us in person for your next vehicle! All Forman Auto Centre used vehicles include a no charge 30-day/2000km warranty!

Checkout our Google Reviews: https://www.google.com/search?gsssp=eJzj4tZP1zcsyUmOL7PIM2C0UjWoMDVKNbdMNEgySUw2NDExMbcyqDAzNjcyTU1LTUxJtjBKMUv04knLL8pNzFPIyM9LSQQAe4UT1g&q=forman+honda&rlz=1C1GCEAenCA924CA924&oq=forman+&aqs=chrome.2.69i59j46i20i175i199i263j46i39i175i199j69i60l4j69i61.3541j0j7&sourceid=chrome&ie=UTF-8#lrd=0x52e79a0b4ac14447:0x63725efeadc82d6a,1,,,

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Traction Control
Rearview Camera
XM Radio
dvd player
Bluetooth
Leather Interior
Third Row Seating
Electric Seats
Dual Zone Climate Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
FULLY EQUIPPED
Power Sliding Door
Sun Roof
Rear Heating
USB port

Forman Honda

Forman Honda

2080 Currie Blvd, Brandon, MB R7B 4E7

