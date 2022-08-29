Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Honda Pilot

71,886 KM

Details Description Features

$41,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$41,995

+ taxes & licensing

Forman Honda

1-800-675-8367

Contact Seller
2017 Honda Pilot

2017 Honda Pilot

Touring|Htd/Cld Seats|Navi|DVD|Local|Loaded

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Honda Pilot

Touring|Htd/Cld Seats|Navi|DVD|Local|Loaded

Location

Forman Honda

2080 Currie Blvd, Brandon, MB R7B 4E7

1-800-675-8367

  1. 9072574
  2. 9072574
  3. 9072574
  4. 9072574
  5. 9072574
  6. 9072574
  7. 9072574
  8. 9072574
Contact Seller

$41,995

+ taxes & licensing

71,886KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9072574
  • Stock #: U11718
  • VIN: 5FNYF6H91HB506179

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black Forest Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Stock # U11718
  • Mileage 71,886 KM

Vehicle Description

2017 Honda Pilot Touring - 7 year warranty! Loaded!

One Owner, Local Vehicle, Factory services performed/ Brake Service/ Wheel Alignment/New Filters/ Battery Tested/ New Wipers, Back Up Camera, Remote Starter, Remainder Of Factory Warranty, Apple Car Play, Bluetooth Audio/Music, Priced below Market, Android Auto, Navigation System, New Tires, We Market Price Our Cars, No outstanding recalls, AWD, 3rd row seats: split-bench, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Auto High-beam Headlights, Automatic temperature control, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter: HomeLink, Heated front seats, Heated rear seats, Heated steering wheel, Low tire pressure warning, Memory seat, Outside temperature display, Power driver seat, Power Liftgate, Power moonroof, Rear air conditioning, SiriusXM, Traction control, Ventilated front seats.



3.5L V6 SOHC i-VTEC 24V

Awards:

* ALG Canada Residual Value Awards

Reviews:

* Many owners say the Pilot drives like it looks – big, comfortable, and stable. Ease of entry and exit, even for larger or mobility-challenged passengers, is well rated; and rear-seats are said to be usable by adults on longer trips. In all aspects of interior space and storage, the Pilot seems to have hit the mark. Other owner-stated plusses include confident traction from the fully automatic – though part-time – all-wheel drive system, and an excellent driving position, backed by above-average outward visibility. Source: autoTRADER.ca



No Credit? Bad Credit? No Problem! Our experienced credit specialists can get you approved! No payments for 100 Days on approved credit. Forman Auto Centre specializes in quality used vehicles from all makes, as well as Certified Used vehicles from Honda and Mazda. We offer lots of financing options to get you the vehicle you want with the payment you need! TEXT: 204-809-3822 or Call 1-800-675-8367, click or visit us in person for your next vehicle! All Forman Auto Centre used vehicles include a no charge 30-day/2000km warranty!

Checkout our Google Reviews: https://www.google.com/search?gsssp=eJzj4tZP1zcsyUmOL7PIM2C0UjWoMDVKNbdMNEgySUw2NDExMbcyqDAzNjcyTU1LTUxJtjBKMUv04knLL8pNzFPIyM9LSQQAe4UT1g&q=forman+honda&rlz=1C1GCEAenCA924CA924&oq=forman+&aqs=chrome.2.69i59j46i20i175i199i263j46i39i175i199j69i60l4j69i61.3541j0j7&sourceid=chrome&ie=UTF-8#lrd=0x52e79a0b4ac14447:0x63725efeadc82d6a,1,,,

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Traction Control
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Rearview Camera
XM Radio
dvd player
Bluetooth
Remote Starter
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
Electric Seats
Navigation System
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Dual Zone Climate Control
FULLY EQUIPPED
Power Tailgate
Sun Roof
Rear Heating
USB port
Heated Back Seats

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Forman Honda

2017 Honda Pilot Tou...
 71,886 KM
$41,995 + tax & lic
2018 Hyundai Elantra...
 52,523 KM
$23,995 + tax & lic
2016 Honda Odyssey E...
 73,453 KM
$33,500 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Forman Honda

Forman Honda

Forman Honda

2080 Currie Blvd, Brandon, MB R7B 4E7

Call Dealer

1-800-675-XXXX

(click to show)

1-800-675-8367

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory