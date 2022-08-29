$41,995+ tax & licensing
2017 Honda Pilot
Touring|Htd/Cld Seats|Navi|DVD|Local|Loaded
Location
Forman Honda
2080 Currie Blvd, Brandon, MB R7B 4E7
$41,995
- Listing ID: 9072574
- Stock #: U11718
- VIN: 5FNYF6H91HB506179
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black Forest Pearl
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 71,886 KM
Vehicle Description
2017 Honda Pilot Touring - 7 year warranty! Loaded!
One Owner, Local Vehicle, Factory services performed/ Brake Service/ Wheel Alignment/New Filters/ Battery Tested/ New Wipers, Back Up Camera, Remote Starter, Remainder Of Factory Warranty, Apple Car Play, Bluetooth Audio/Music, Priced below Market, Android Auto, Navigation System, New Tires, We Market Price Our Cars, No outstanding recalls, AWD, 3rd row seats: split-bench, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Auto High-beam Headlights, Automatic temperature control, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter: HomeLink, Heated front seats, Heated rear seats, Heated steering wheel, Low tire pressure warning, Memory seat, Outside temperature display, Power driver seat, Power Liftgate, Power moonroof, Rear air conditioning, SiriusXM, Traction control, Ventilated front seats.
3.5L V6 SOHC i-VTEC 24V
Awards:
* ALG Canada Residual Value Awards
Reviews:
* Many owners say the Pilot drives like it looks – big, comfortable, and stable. Ease of entry and exit, even for larger or mobility-challenged passengers, is well rated; and rear-seats are said to be usable by adults on longer trips. In all aspects of interior space and storage, the Pilot seems to have hit the mark. Other owner-stated plusses include confident traction from the fully automatic – though part-time – all-wheel drive system, and an excellent driving position, backed by above-average outward visibility. Source: autoTRADER.ca
Vehicle Features
