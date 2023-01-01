$38,995+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
2017 Honda Ridgeline
Sport|2SetsWheels|HtdSeats|RmtStart|Local|Carplay
Location
Forman Honda
2080 Currie Blvd, Brandon, MB R7B 4E7
$38,995
- Listing ID: 9841565
- Stock #: U11801A
- VIN: 5FPYK3F10HB505605
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White diamond pearl
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 52,250 KM
Vehicle Description
2017 Honda Ridgeline Sport- 2 set of tires and rims!
One Owner, Local Vehicle, Factory services performed/ Brake Service/ Wheel Alignment/New Filters/ Battery Tested/ New Wipers, Back Up Camera, Remote Starter, Remainder Of Factory Warranty, Apple Car Play, Bluetooth Audio/Music, Priced below Market, Android Auto, Winter Tires/Rims, We Market Price Our Cars, No outstanding recalls, Cloth, Alloy wheels, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter: HomeLink, Heated front seats, Lane departure: Lane Keeping Assist System (LKAS) active, Power driver seat, Power moonroof, Rear air conditioning.
Certified. Honda Certified Details:
* 7 year / 160,000 km Power Train Warranty whichever comes first. This is an additional 2 year/60,000 kms beyond the original factory Power Train warranty. Honda Certified Used Vehicles also have the option to upgrade to a Honda Plus Extended Warranty
* 24 hours/day, 7 days/week
* 7 day/1,000 km exchange privilege whichever comes first
* Exclusive finance rates on Certified Pre-Owned Honda models
* Vehicle history report. Access to MyHonda
* 100 Point Inspection
3.5L V6 SOHC i-VTEC 24V
Awards:
* JD Power Canada Automotive Performance, Execution and Layout (APEAL) Study
No Credit? Bad Credit? No Problem! Our experienced credit specialists can get you approved! No payments for 100 Days on approved credit. Forman Auto Centre specializes in quality used vehicles from all makes, as well as Certified Used vehicles from Honda and Mazda. We offer lots of financing options to get you the vehicle you want with the payment you need! TEXT: 204-809-3822 or Call 1-800-675-8367, click or visit us in person for your next vehicle! All Forman Auto Centre used vehicles include a no charge 30-day/2000km warranty!
