2017 Hyundai Accent ...

$12,988 + taxes & licensing 5 9 , 5 6 4 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7679248

7679248 Stock #: 93519B

93519B VIN: KMHCT4AE0HU299429

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Mileage 59,564 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.