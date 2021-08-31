+ taxes & licensing
204-727-0531
1550 Richmond Ave, Brandon, MB R7A 7E3
204-727-0531
+ taxes & licensing
Tackle your daily drive with our outstanding 2017 Hyundai Accent SE Sedan on display in Ultra Black! Powered by a 1.6 Litre 4 Cylinder that offers 137hp while connected to a 6 Speed Automatic transmission for easy passing. This Front Wheel Drive feels nimble and eager to please while providing a comfortable, composed ride and approximately 6.2L 100km on the highway. Our Accent SE is graceful and displays a sense of classic charm. Open the door to our Accent SE and find a well thought out interior that is surprisingly spacious. Designed with your needs in mind, it features a sunroof, heated supportive 6-way adjustable driver seat, 60 40 split-folding rear seat back, power accessories, a tinted windshield, and a driver seat armrest. Everything you need is correctly in place for a pleasurable ride, so crank up the AM FM CD MP3 with available satellite radio and get going! Our Hyundai offers stability traction control, advanced airbags, a tire pressure monitoring system, and other safety features provide peace of mind. Serving up refined style, safety, and excellent efficiency, our Hyundai Accent SE is the intelligent choice for your demanding lifestyle! Print this page and call us Now...We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership! The Murray Auto group has been serving the Westman area since 1926. Our professional sales staff are here to provide you an enjoyable hassle free shopping experience selecting one of our many award winning vehicles.At Murray Auto Centre, we use the latest in price comparison technology to ensure we are offering top value in the marketplace. High Quality, Value Priced Vehicles! Murray Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram is a Murray Auto Centre Certified Pre-Owned location. Certified Pre-Owned vehicles qualify for manufacturer backed warranty with 24-hour roadside assistance, undergo a 150 plus point mechanical inspection, and include a no questions asked 30 day exchange privilege. Extended Warranty and Competitive Financing available. Trades Welcome! Call us at 1 (877) 463-7450 or Text 1 (204) 400-2893! Dealer Permit #4390
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
1550 Richmond Ave, Brandon, MB R7A 7E3