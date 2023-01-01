$20,000+ tax & licensing
2017 Hyundai Elantra
Limited #low kms #bonus winter tires
Location
Sisson Auto Finance and Sales
1625 Parker Blvd, Brandon, MB R7A 7P7
$20,000
- Listing ID: 9450544
- Stock #: TRD146
- VIN: KMHD84LF1HU379902
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 68,107 KM
Vehicle Description
Super Handling, Super Quiet and Super Safe. This 2017 Hyundai Elantra is equipped with an efficient 2.0L 4cyl engine with 6 speed automatic transmisson. The GL model features heated front seats, heated steering wheel, 7 inch touch screen display, rear view/back up camera, Apple Car Play, Android Auto,16 inch Aluminum rims, remote start and a bonus set of studded winter tires on steel rims.
Includes a 3 month 6000km powertrain warranty
We believe it's easier, faster and more comfortable for our customers if we advertise our very best price upfront without haggling and without adding extra fees.
For your peace of mind we include a 3 Day/600 km No Hassle Return Policy, 30 day exchange privilege, Minimum Warranties with 24 Hour Roadside Assistance, check for safety recalls, and include a CarFax History Report. Home Delivery is free up to 200 km. Dealer Permit # 5471
Vehicle Features
