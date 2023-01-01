Menu
2017 Hyundai Elantra

68,107 KM

Details Description Features

$20,000

+ tax & licensing
$20,000

+ taxes & licensing

Sisson Auto Finance and Sales

204-717-5500

2017 Hyundai Elantra

2017 Hyundai Elantra

Limited #low kms #bonus winter tires

2017 Hyundai Elantra

Limited #low kms #bonus winter tires

Location

Sisson Auto Finance and Sales

1625 Parker Blvd, Brandon, MB R7A 7P7

204-717-5500

  1. 9450544
  2. 9450544
$20,000

+ taxes & licensing

68,107KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9450544
  Stock #: TRD146
  VIN: KMHD84LF1HU379902

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Blue
  Interior Colour Black
  Body Style Sedan
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 4-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  Stock # TRD146
  Mileage 68,107 KM

Vehicle Description

Super Handling, Super Quiet and Super Safe. This 2017 Hyundai Elantra is equipped with an efficient 2.0L 4cyl engine with 6 speed automatic transmisson. The GL model features heated front seats, heated steering wheel, 7 inch touch screen display, rear view/back up camera, Apple Car Play, Android Auto,16 inch Aluminum rims, remote start and a bonus set of studded winter tires on steel rims.

Includes a 3 month 6000km powertrain warranty 

We believe it's easier, faster and more comfortable for our customers if we advertise our very best price upfront without haggling and without adding extra fees.

For your peace of mind we include a 3 Day/600 km No Hassle Return Policy, 30 day exchange privilege, Minimum Warranties with 24 Hour Roadside Assistance, check for safety recalls, and include a CarFax History Report. Home Delivery is free up to 200 km. Dealer Permit # 5471

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Child Safety Locks
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Interior
Rear Defrost
Dual Climate Control
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package

Sisson Auto Finance and Sales

Sisson Auto Finance and Sales

1625 Parker Blvd, Brandon, MB R7A 7P7

204-717-5500

