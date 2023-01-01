$24,200+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$24,200
+ taxes & licensing
Zorzos Auto Sales
204-717-9990
2017 Hyundai Tucson
2017 Hyundai Tucson
Limited
Location
Zorzos Auto Sales
1530 1st St N, Brandon, MB R7C 1A4
204-717-9990
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$24,200
+ taxes & licensing
137,055KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 10363638
- Stock #: P972
- VIN: KM8J3CA26HU270542
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 137,055 KM
Vehicle Description
2017 HYUNDAI TUCSON AWD LIMITED 4CYL ENGINE TURBO
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
Mechanical
Power Steering
Interior
Tachometer
Navigation System
Additional Features
AWD
7 Speed Automatic with Auto-shift
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Zorzos Auto Sales
Zorzos Auto Sales
1530 1st St N, Brandon, MB R7C 1A4