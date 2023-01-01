Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Hyundai Tucson

137,055 KM

Details Description Features

$24,200

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$24,200

+ taxes & licensing

Zorzos Auto Sales

204-717-9990

Contact Seller
2017 Hyundai Tucson

2017 Hyundai Tucson

Limited

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Hyundai Tucson

Limited

Location

Zorzos Auto Sales

1530 1st St N, Brandon, MB R7C 1A4

204-717-9990

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$24,200

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
137,055KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10363638
  • Stock #: P972
  • VIN: KM8J3CA26HU270542

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 137,055 KM

Vehicle Description

2017 HYUNDAI TUCSON AWD LIMITED 4CYL ENGINE TURBO

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning

Mechanical

Power Steering

Interior

Tachometer
Navigation System

Additional Features

AWD
7 Speed Automatic with Auto-shift

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Zorzos Auto Sales

2017 Hyundai Tucson ...
 137,055 KM
$24,200 + tax & lic
2015 Ford Escape SE
 200,885 KM
$16,125 + tax & lic
2017 Chevrolet Sonic...
 146,578 KM
$18,500 + tax & lic

Email Zorzos Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Zorzos Auto Sales

Zorzos Auto Sales

1530 1st St N, Brandon, MB R7C 1A4

Call Dealer

204-717-XXXX

(click to show)

204-717-9990

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory