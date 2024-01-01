$21,500+ tax & licensing
2017 Hyundai Tucson
SE w/Preferred Package AWD
Location
Sisson Auto Finance and Sales
1625 Parker Blvd, Brandon, MB R7A 7P7
204-717-5500
$21,500
+ taxes & licensing
107,599KM
Used
VIN KM8J3CA43HU283606
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # PFP-826
- Mileage 107,599 KM
2017 Hyundai Tucson