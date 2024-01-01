Menu
Account
Sign In

2017 Hyundai Tucson

107,599 KM

Details

$21,500

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2017 Hyundai Tucson

SE w/Preferred Package AWD

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Hyundai Tucson

SE w/Preferred Package AWD

Location

Sisson Auto Finance and Sales

1625 Parker Blvd, Brandon, MB R7A 7P7

204-717-5500

  1. 11235203
  2. 11235203
  3. 11235203
  4. 11235203
  5. 11235203
  6. 11235203
  7. 11235203
  8. 11235203
  9. 11235203
  10. 11235203
  11. 11235203
Contact Seller

$21,500

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
107,599KM
Used
VIN KM8J3CA43HU283606

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # PFP-826
  • Mileage 107,599 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Sisson Auto Finance and Sales

Used 2019 Chrysler 300 S V6 AWD for sale in Brandon, MB
2019 Chrysler 300 S V6 AWD 112,838 KM $29,500 + tax & lic
Used 2012 Chevrolet Camaro Convertible 2LT for sale in Brandon, MB
2012 Chevrolet Camaro Convertible 2LT 74,912 KM $22,500 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Kia Forte LX for sale in Brandon, MB
2015 Kia Forte LX 127,932 KM $12,500 + tax & lic

Email Sisson Auto Finance and Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Sisson Auto Finance and Sales

Sisson Auto Finance and Sales

1625 Parker Blvd, Brandon, MB R7A 7P7

Call Dealer

204-717-XXXX

(click to show)

204-717-5500

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$21,500

+ taxes & licensing

Sisson Auto Finance and Sales

204-717-5500

Contact Seller
2017 Hyundai Tucson