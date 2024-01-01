$21,500+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2017 Hyundai Tucson
Eco AWD
2017 Hyundai Tucson
Eco AWD
Location
Sisson Auto Finance and Sales
1625 Parker Blvd, Brandon, MB R7A 7P7
204-717-5500
$21,500
+ taxes & licensing
108,776KM
Used
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN KM8J3CA26HU482471
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Maroon
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # ADS-843
- Mileage 108,776 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Sisson Auto Finance and Sales
2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT TRAIL BOSS CREW CAB 4WD 79,238 KM $49,500 + tax & lic
2022 Hyundai KONA 2.0L AWD 59,104 KM $26,500 + tax & lic
2018 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 HD LT Crew Cab Long Box 4WD #diesel 145,937 KM $52,500 + tax & lic
Email Sisson Auto Finance and Sales
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Sisson Auto Finance and Sales
1625 Parker Blvd, Brandon, MB R7A 7P7
Call Dealer
204-717-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$21,500
+ taxes & licensing
Sisson Auto Finance and Sales
204-717-5500
2017 Hyundai Tucson