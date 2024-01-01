$22,300+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2017 Hyundai Tucson
Limited
Location
Zorzos Auto Sales
1530 1st St N, Brandon, MB R7C 1A4
204-717-9990
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Used
126,130KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KM8J3CA2XHU475281
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Dark Grey
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 126,130 KM
Vehicle Description
2017 Hyundai Tucson AWD Limited Fully loaded must See to enjoy the beauty of this unit
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Navigation System
Mechanical
Power Steering
Additional Features
AWD
7 Speed Automatic with Auto-shift
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Email Zorzos Auto Sales
Call Dealer
204-717-XXXX(click to show)
