2017 Hyundai Tucson AWD Limited Fully loaded must See to enjoy the beauty of this unit

126,130 KM

Details Description Features

$22,300

+ tax & licensing
Limited

Location

Zorzos Auto Sales

1530 1st St N, Brandon, MB R7C 1A4

204-717-9990

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KM8J3CA2XHU475281

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Dark Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 126,130 KM

Vehicle Description

2017 Hyundai Tucson AWD Limited Fully loaded must See to enjoy the beauty of this unit

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
7 Speed Automatic with Auto-shift

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

1530 1st St N, Brandon, MB R7C 1A4

204-717-9990

Zorzos Auto Sales

