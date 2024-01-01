Menu
2017 HYUNDAI TUCSON SE

2017 Hyundai Tucson

35,892 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
SE

Location

Zorzos Auto Sales

1530 1st St N, Brandon, MB R7C 1A4

204-717-9990

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
35,892KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KM8J23A44HU549315

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 35,892 KM

Vehicle Description

2017 HYUNDAI TUCSON SE

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Zorzos Auto Sales

1530 1st St N, Brandon, MB R7C 1A4

204-717-XXXX

204-717-9990

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

204-717-9990

