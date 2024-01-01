$CALL+ tax & licensing
2017 Hyundai Tucson
SE
2017 Hyundai Tucson
SE
Location
Zorzos Auto Sales
1530 1st St N, Brandon, MB R7C 1A4
204-717-9990
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
35,892KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KM8J23A44HU549315
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 35,892 KM
Vehicle Description
2017 HYUNDAI TUCSON SE
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Additional Features
6 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Zorzos Auto Sales
1530 1st St N, Brandon, MB R7C 1A4
2017 Hyundai Tucson