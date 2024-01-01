$18,999+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2017 Hyundai Tucson
SE|AWD|Htd.Seats|Htd.Steering|Leather
2017 Hyundai Tucson
SE|AWD|Htd.Seats|Htd.Steering|Leather
Location
Forman Honda
2080 Currie Blvd, Brandon, MB R7B 4E7
1-800-675-8367
$18,999
+ taxes & licensing
Used
152,911KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN KM8J3CA40HU259411
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Winter White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 152,911 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
2017 Hyundai Tucson SE AWD
This 2017 Hyundai Tucson SE is a versatile and stylish compact SUV, perfect for both urban and off-road adventures. Finished in a crisp White exterior, it boasts a clean and modern look that complements its reliable performance.
Key Features:
Condition: This vehicle has a clean title and no history of accidents. The exterior shows minimal wear, and the interior is clean and free from major blemishes.
Additional Features:
This 2017 Hyundai Tucson SE AWD in White is a fantastic choice for those seeking a reliable, stylish, and well-rounded SUV. Perfect for families, commuters, or anyone in need of a versatile vehicle.
No Credit? Bad Credit? No Problem! Our experienced credit specialists can get you approved! No payments for 100 Days on approved credit. Forman Auto Centre specializes in quality used vehicles from all makes, as well as Certified Used vehicles from Honda and Mazda. We offer lots of financing options to get you the vehicle you want with the payment you need! TEXT: 204-809-3822 or Call 1-800-675-8367, click or visit us in person for your next vehicle! All Forman Auto Centre used vehicles include a no charge 30-day/2000km warranty!
This 2017 Hyundai Tucson SE is a versatile and stylish compact SUV, perfect for both urban and off-road adventures. Finished in a crisp White exterior, it boasts a clean and modern look that complements its reliable performance.
Key Features:
- All-Wheel Drive (AWD): Provides enhanced traction and stability, making it suitable for various driving conditions, from wet roads to light off-road terrain.
- Engine: Powered by a 2.0L 4-cylinder engine, delivering a balanced mix of power and fuel efficiency.
- Transmission: 6-speed automatic transmission with SHIFTRONIC®, allowing for manual shifting when desired.
- Interior: Spacious cabin with comfortable leather seats, ample legroom, and a practical layout for everyday use.
- Infotainment: Equipped with a 5-inch color touchscreen display, Bluetooth® connectivity, USB and auxiliary input, and a six-speaker audio system for an enjoyable driving experience.
- Safety: Includes a comprehensive safety package with features such as a rearview camera, anti-lock braking system (ABS), traction control, electronic stability control, and multiple airbags.
- Wheels & Tires: Comes with 17-inch alloy wheels, enhancing the vehicle's look and performance.
Condition: This vehicle has a clean title and no history of accidents. The exterior shows minimal wear, and the interior is clean and free from major blemishes.
Additional Features:
- Air conditioning with cabin air filter
- 60/40 split-folding rear seats for added cargo flexibility
- Cruise control and steering-wheel-mounted controls
- Daytime running lights and automatic headlights
This 2017 Hyundai Tucson SE AWD in White is a fantastic choice for those seeking a reliable, stylish, and well-rounded SUV. Perfect for families, commuters, or anyone in need of a versatile vehicle.
No Credit? Bad Credit? No Problem! Our experienced credit specialists can get you approved! No payments for 100 Days on approved credit. Forman Auto Centre specializes in quality used vehicles from all makes, as well as Certified Used vehicles from Honda and Mazda. We offer lots of financing options to get you the vehicle you want with the payment you need! TEXT: 204-809-3822 or Call 1-800-675-8367, click or visit us in person for your next vehicle! All Forman Auto Centre used vehicles include a no charge 30-day/2000km warranty!
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Forman Honda
2018 Jeep Compass NORTH 4X4 141,155 KM $19,584 + tax & lic
2019 Honda Ridgeline EX-L|Certified|Local|Leather|Htd.Seats 103,467 KM $34,995 + tax & lic
2019 Jeep Cherokee Trailhawk|4x4|Clean|Local|Htd.Seats|Rmt.Start 116,820 KM $27,506 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Forman Honda
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Forman Honda
2080 Currie Blvd, Brandon, MB R7B 4E7
Call Dealer
1-800-675-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$18,999
+ taxes & licensing
Forman Honda
1-800-675-8367
2017 Hyundai Tucson