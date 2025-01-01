$17,500+ tax & licensing
2017 Hyundai Tucson
SE AWD #apple carplay #sunroof
2017 Hyundai Tucson
SE AWD #apple carplay #sunroof
Location
Sisson Auto Finance and Sales
1625 Parker Blvd, Brandon, MB R7A 7P7
204-717-5500
$17,500
+ taxes & licensing
Used
139,475KM
VIN KM8J3CA43HU283606
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # TRD286
- Mileage 139,475 KM
Vehicle Description
Comfort, Style & Performance in One Package!
This 2017 Hyundai TUCSON is the perfect blend of reliability, efficiency, and style, making it an excellent choice for anyone looking for a well-rounded SUV. With a stunning blue exterior and a sleek black interior, this vehicle is designed to turn heads while offering a premium feel inside and out. Powered by a 2.0L inline-4 gasoline engine paired with a 6-speed automatic transmission, it delivers a smooth and efficient ride, while the All-Wheel Drive (AWD) capability ensures confident handling in various road conditions.
Inside, the Tucson offers a host of features designed for comfort and convenience. The 17-inch alloy wheels not only enhance its stylish look but also contribute to a solid driving experience. Stay connected effortlessly with Bluetooth, USB, and AUX compatibility, while the 5-inch touchscreen display puts control of the infotainment system at your fingertips. Safety is a priority with a rearview camera, making reversing and parking stress-free. Cold mornings are no problem with heated front seats, and the keyless entry system adds an extra layer of convenience. The premium leather seats provide durability and an upscale touch, while the power-adjustable drivers seat ensures a personalized, comfortable driving position. To top it all off, the panoramic sunroof floods the cabin with natural light, giving passengers a scenic view and enhancing the overall driving experience.
With its stylish design, practical features, and dependable performance, this Hyundai TUCSON is ready to take on your daily commutes or weekend adventures. Dont miss outmake it yours today!
Includes second set of tires and rims.
"At Sisson Auto, we make buying a vehicle a seamless and stress-free experience. Our transparent pricing eliminates haggling and eliminates any hidden fees. To give you peace of mind, we offer a 3-day/600 km No-Hassle Return Policy, a 30-day exchange privilege, minimum warranties with 24-hour roadside assistance, a check for safety recalls, and a complimentary CarFax history report. Plus, home delivery is free within 200 km. Dealer permit #5471."
** This description was written by AI based on information provided about the vehicle. AI can sometimes produce incorrect information. Please confirm all details with the dealership.
Sisson Auto Finance and Sales
1625 Parker Blvd, Brandon, MB R7A 7P7
2017 Hyundai Tucson