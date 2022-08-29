$CALL+ tax & licensing
2017 Hyundai Tucson
SE w/Preferred Package AWD #Moonroof #Leather
Location
Sisson Auto Finance and Sales
1625 Parker Blvd, Brandon, MB R7A 7P7
- Listing ID: 9088078
- Stock #: PFP-508
- VIN: KM8J3CA4XHU559764
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Mileage 106,534 KM
Vehicle Description
Efficiently Powerful. This 2017 Hyundai Tucson features a 2.0 turbo engine with with 6-speed automatic transmission. Equipped with 8.0-inch touchscreen navigation system with rearview camera, 12-way power adjustable driver's seat with 4-way power lumbar support, Dual zone automatic climate control, Heated steering wheel, Heated seats, Rear heated seats, Keyless entry with push button ignition, Smart power liftgate, 4-way power adjustable passenger seat, Bluetooth hands free calling with audio streaming, Panoramic sunroof, Leather seats, Infinity audio system with 12-speakers, Blind spot detection system with lane change assist and rear cross traffic alert.
We believe it's easier, faster and more comfortable for our customers if we advertise our very best price upfront without haggling and without adding extra fees.
