$17,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$17,995
+ taxes & licensing
Planet Kia
204-725-2566
2017 Hyundai Veloster
2017 Hyundai Veloster
Location
Planet Kia
415 18th St N, Brandon, MB R7A 6Z2
204-725-2566
$17,995
+ taxes & licensing
96,239KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8191566
- Stock #: P1304
- VIN: KMHTC6AD2HU318890
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 3-door
- Passengers 4
- Mileage 96,239 KM
Vehicle Description
The model offered here is equipped with fog lights, air conditioning, heated mirrors, cruise control, Bluetooth, an auxiliary socket, alloy rims and a central exhaust (it is very beautiful but be careful if you ever intend to install a clip for a bike rack).
Under the hood of this compact sports car is a 1.6-liter turbo four-cylinder (the model is not called Turbo for nothing!). It delivers amazing power with 132 horsepower and 120 pound-feet of torque. Its capacity is put to good use by the associated six-speed automatic transmission. Power is sent to the front wheels.
And of course, how can we forget that while this looks like a two-door, it’s actually got an extra door on the passenger side for easy rear seat access! Fun, practicality, good looks – this Veloster has it all. Come see for yourself!
Vehicle Features
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Fog Lamps
Temporary spare tire
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Cargo shade
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Planet Kia
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Planet Kia
415 18th St N, Brandon, MB R7A 6Z2