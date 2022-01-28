Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Hyundai Veloster

96,239 KM

Details Description Features

$17,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$17,995

+ taxes & licensing

Planet Kia

204-725-2566

Contact Seller
2017 Hyundai Veloster

2017 Hyundai Veloster

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Hyundai Veloster

Location

Planet Kia

415 18th St N, Brandon, MB R7A 6Z2

204-725-2566

  1. 8191566
  2. 8191566
  3. 8191566
  4. 8191566
  5. 8191566
  6. 8191566
  7. 8191566
  8. 8191566
  9. 8191566
  10. 8191566
  11. 8191566
  12. 8191566
  13. 8191566
  14. 8191566
  15. 8191566
  16. 8191566
  17. 8191566
  18. 8191566
  19. 8191566
  20. 8191566
  21. 8191566
  22. 8191566
  23. 8191566
Contact Seller

$17,995

+ taxes & licensing

96,239KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8191566
  • Stock #: P1304
  • VIN: KMHTC6AD2HU318890

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 96,239 KM

Vehicle Description

If you appreciate not blending into the crowd, this pre-owned 2017 Hyundai Veloster for sale at Planet Kia in Brandon, might just satisfy you! This is, without a doubt, the funniest car that Hyundai has to offer! Do you know of several cars that have one door on one side and two on the other?




The model offered here is equipped with fog lights, air conditioning, heated mirrors, cruise control, Bluetooth, an auxiliary socket, alloy rims and a central exhaust (it is very beautiful but be careful if you ever intend to install a clip for a bike rack).




Under the hood of this compact sports car is a 1.6-liter turbo four-cylinder (the model is not called Turbo for nothing!). It delivers amazing power with 132 horsepower and 120 pound-feet of torque. Its capacity is put to good use by the associated six-speed automatic transmission. Power is sent to the front wheels.




And of course, how can we forget that while this looks like a two-door, it’s actually got an extra door on the passenger side for easy rear seat access! Fun, practicality, good looks – this Veloster has it all. Come see for yourself!

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Fog Lamps
Temporary spare tire
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Cargo shade
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Planet Kia

2020 Kia Soul EX
 47,860 KM
$23,995 + tax & lic
2014 Dodge Grand Car...
 91,377 KM
$16,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Planet Kia

Planet Kia

Planet Kia

415 18th St N, Brandon, MB R7A 6Z2

Call Dealer

204-725-XXXX

(click to show)

204-725-2566

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory