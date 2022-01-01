Menu
2017 Jeep Cherokee

92,000 KM

Details Description

$25,500

+ tax & licensing
$25,500

+ taxes & licensing

Sisson Auto Finance and Sales

204-717-5500

2017 Jeep Cherokee

2017 Jeep Cherokee

Limited 4WD #Panoramic Sunroof #Nav

2017 Jeep Cherokee

Limited 4WD #Panoramic Sunroof #Nav

Location

Sisson Auto Finance and Sales

1625 Parker Blvd, Brandon, MB R7A 7P7

204-717-5500

$25,500

+ taxes & licensing

92,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8100322
  • Stock #: TRD83
  • VIN: 1C4PJMDB5HW635559

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 92,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Style, Grace and confidence. This 2017 Jeep Cherokee features a fuel efficient 2.4L engine with 9-speed automatic transmission. Equipped with Keyless enter n go with push button start, A/C with dual zone automatic temperature control, ParkView rear back up camera, Remote start system, Uconnect 8.4-inch touchscreen display, Hands free communication with Bluetooth streaming, 7-inch customizable in-cluster display, Leather bucket seats, Front heated seats, Power 8-way adjustable driver's seat, Power 4-way driver lumbar, Heated steering wheel, Rear 60/40 split folding and reclining seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Uconnect hands free navigation, 9-amplified speakers with subwoofer.

We believe it's easier, faster and more comfortable for our customers if we advertise our very best price upfront without haggling and without adding extra fees.

Need help? Call, Text or email us and one of our Online Guides will happily answer all your questions and help you through the process. We would be happy to send you some more pictures of the exterior and interior, we can also send you a walk around video so you can get a really good look at this vehicle. We would gladly get you some finance options and low payment options as well. We can even send you an official appraisal on your current vehicle.

For your peace of mind we include a 3 Day/600 km No Hassle Return Policy, 30 day exchange privilege, Minimum Warranties with 24 Hour Roadside Assistance, check for safety recalls, and include a CarFax History Report. Home Delivery is free up to 200 km. Dealer Permit # 5471

