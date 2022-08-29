$28,995+ tax & licensing
$28,995
+ taxes & licensing
2017 Jeep Cherokee
Limited|Winter Wheels| - Loaded
Location
2080 Currie Blvd, Brandon, MB R7B 4E7
88,275KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9203233
- Stock #: 42076C
- VIN: 1C4PJMDS6HW595671
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Light Brownstone Pearl
- Interior Colour Black/Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 88,275 KM
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Rearview Camera
Alloy Wheels
XM Radio
Bluetooth
Remote Starter
Leather Interior
Dual Zone Climate Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
FULLY EQUIPPED
USB port
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
2080 Currie Blvd, Brandon, MB R7B 4E7