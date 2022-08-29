Menu
2017 Jeep Cherokee

88,275 KM

Details Features

$28,995

+ tax & licensing
$28,995

+ taxes & licensing

Forman Honda

1-800-675-8367

2017 Jeep Cherokee

2017 Jeep Cherokee

Limited|Winter Wheels| - Loaded

2017 Jeep Cherokee

Limited|Winter Wheels| - Loaded

Location

Forman Honda

2080 Currie Blvd, Brandon, MB R7B 4E7

1-800-675-8367

$28,995

+ taxes & licensing

88,275KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9203233
  Stock #: 42076C
  VIN: 1C4PJMDS6HW595671

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Light Brownstone Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black/Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 88,275 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Rearview Camera
Alloy Wheels
XM Radio
Bluetooth
Remote Starter
Leather Interior
Dual Zone Climate Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
FULLY EQUIPPED
USB port

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

