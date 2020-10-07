2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee

Vehicle Features

Safety Fog Lights Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost ABS Brakes ELECTRONIC STABILITY PROGRAM Child Safety Locks Rear Parking Aid Rear Seat Side Curtain Airbags Passenger Airbag on/off switch Power Options Power Windows Power Steering Power Passenger Seat Power Locks POWER LIFT GATE Comfort Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Heated Steering Wheel Dual Zone Air Conditioning Convenience Cruise Control Garage door opener Intermittent Wipers Adaptive Cruise Control KEYLESS REMOTE full size spare tire Remote Trunk Release Front Floor Mats Mirror Memory Seating Bucket Seats REAR HEATED SEATS MEMORY SEAT Power Driver Seat Exterior Alloy Wheels Roof Rack Daytime Running Lights Mud Flaps HID Headlights Tire Pressure Monitoring Media / Nav / Comm Premium Sound System AM/FM Stereo Trip Computer Satellite Radio Trim Leather upholstery Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel Powertrain ENGINE BLOCK HEATER Windows MOONROOF

Additional Features BACKUP CAMERA Driver Lumbar Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Power Folding Mirrors USB port PADDLE SHIFTER Cell Phone Hookup Cooled Driver Seat MP3 COMPATIBLE Electronic Climate Control Pass through rear seat Electrochromic Rear View Mirror Bluetooth Streaming Audio Tinted Windows -OEM Driver and Passenger Power Mirrors Driver Front Airbag Passenger Front Airbag Trailer Tow Pkg -OEM Driver Heated Seat Passenger Heated Seat Steering Wheel Stereo Controls Navigation System -OEM Driver Side Curtain Airbag Passenger Seat Lumbar Driver Side Impact Airbag Alarm Fob -OEM Anti Theft System -OEM Battery -OEM Power Tilt Steering Wheel Passenger Side Impact Airbag Hands Free Communication Jack Not Equipped for Third Row Seat Auxiliary Power Outlet Remote Stereo Controls Power Telescopic Steering Cargo Cover -Interior Rock Guard Remote Engine Start -OEM Blind spot information system Bluetooth Stereo Adapter Gasoline OEM Wheels HDD-Hard Drive Front-Radial Tires Rear-Radial Tires Push-Start Ignition Collision Mitigation Braking System Road Departure Mitigation System

