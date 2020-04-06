1550 Richmond Ave, Brandon, MB R7A 7E3
NO PAYMENTS FOR up to 120 DAYS O.A.C.Get behind the wheel of our great looking 2017 Jeep Patriot Sport 4X4 that's dynamite in White! Powered by a proven 2.4 Litre 4 Cylinder that offers 172hp paired with a 6 Speed Automatic transmission for easy passing maneuvers. This Four Wheel Drive SUV scores approximately 8.4L/100km on the open road while combined with the agile suspension, our purebred Jeep is sure to impress you with a unique grille, great-looking wheels, roof rails, and fog lights. Climb into the spacious Patriot Sport interior, and you'll be met with amenities including durable heated cloth seats. Take a moment to soak in the beauty of the cabin that was built with you in mind. Take note of the excellent sound system with a CD player and an auxiliary audio jack so that you can listen to all your favorite songs with the controls at your fingertips with Uconnect voice command with Bluetooth. With Jeep, traction/stability control, ABS, front side airbags and full-length side curtain airbags are on board to keep you out of harm's way. Jeep spends time, resources, and enormous energies to make sure that each safety component is tested over and over again to ensure you have the best surrounding you. So it's time for a change, it's time for a Jeep Patriot - Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership! The Murray Auto group has been serving the Westman area since 1926. Our professional sales staff are here to provide you an enjoyable hassle free shopping experience selecting one of our many award winning vehicles.
