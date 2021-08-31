+ taxes & licensing
Bold and ready for fun, our 2017 Jeep Wrangler Sahara 4X4 is proudly displayed in Black Clear Coat! Powered by a 3.6 Litre V6 offering 285hp with a fun-to-drive 6 Speed Manual transmission. This winning Four Wheel Drive combination will impress you as it attains approximately 11.2L 100km on the highway plus our trail-rated tough Jeep offers legendary traction, ground clearance, and maneuverability that makes your most adventurous dreams come true! The embodiment of confident capability, our Sahara elevates your style and boasts rugged good looks with LED headlights fog lights and alloy wheels. Imagine yourself behind the wheel of this Sahara, in the supportive seats, surrounded by amenities including power windows locks, keyless entry, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, air conditioning, available satellite radio, and Uconnect voice command with Bluetooth. As you're blazing trails, bashing boulders, or cruising the beach, enjoy peace of mind that your Jeep is engineered tough with ABS, traction stability control, and airbags to keep you out of harm's way. It's time to reward yourself with this tremendously capable Wrangler! Save this Page and Call for Availability. We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership! Serving the Westman area for decades, our award-winning dealership and our professional sales staff are here to make your auto shopping experience hassle-free.
