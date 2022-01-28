$19,995+ tax & licensing
$19,995
+ taxes & licensing
Planet Kia
204-725-2566
2017 Kia Sedona
2017 Kia Sedona
L
Location
Planet Kia
415 18th St N, Brandon, MB R7A 6Z2
204-725-2566
$19,995
+ taxes & licensing
159,145KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8191533
- Stock #: P1320
- VIN: KNDMA5C12H6288628
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour SNOW WHITE PEARL(SWP)
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Stock # P1320
- Mileage 159,145 KM
Vehicle Description
L trim means this Sedona comes well-equipped with dual sliding doors, tinted windows, back-up camera, front and rear air conditioning, MP3 player and four-wheel disc brakes.
Power comes courtesy of a 3.3-litre V6 good for 276 horsepower and 248 pound-feet of torque. It gets sent to the front wheels through a six-speed automatic transmission with manual mode. There’s also lots of storage (including a dual glovebox) and cupholders aplenty, so your passenger will always have a place to store their belongings. Not to mention seating for seven and up to 4,021 litres of rear cargo room.
Looks pretty good, too, thanks to sharply-styled headlight lenses, roof spoiler, soothing grey interior and bright wheel covers.
This Sedona with ready to get moving with you and your family, so head down to Planet Kia in Brandon before it’s too late!
Vehicle Features
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Floor mats
Engine Immobilizer
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Cloth Seats
3rd Row Seat
Rear Bucket Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Wheel Covers
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
Requires Subscription
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Planet Kia
415 18th St N, Brandon, MB R7A 6Z2