2017 Kia Sorento

Safety Traction Control

Heated Mirrors

Side Airbags

ABS Brakes

Stability Control

ABS

Driver Airbag

Passenger Airbag

Rearview Camera Power Options Power Windows

Power Steering

POWER DOORS Comfort Air Conditioning

Tilt Steering Wheel

Dual Zone Climate Control

A/C Convenience Cruise Control

Remote Keyless Entry

Telescopic Steering Wheel Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio

XM Radio

AM/FM Stereo

Bluetooth

Steering Wheel Audio Controls Exterior Alloy Wheels Seating Leather Interior

Memory Seats

HEATED FRONT SEATS

Electric Seats

Split Rear Seats

Rear-Folding Seats Additional Features Aux input

Sirius Radio

Electric Mirrors

USB port

