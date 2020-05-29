Menu
$27,995

+ taxes & licensing

Forman Honda

1-800-675-8367

2017 Kia Sorento

2017 Kia Sorento

EX+|Warranty-Just Arrived|

2017 Kia Sorento

EX+|Warranty-Just Arrived|

Location

Forman Honda

2080 Currie Blvd, Brandon, MB R7B 4E7

1-800-675-8367

$27,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 55,125KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 5179460
  • Stock #: 40040A
  • VIN: 5XYPHDA5XHG200043
Exterior Colour
Graphite
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Doors
4-door
Passengers
7
2017 Kia Sorento EX+ |Heated Seats|Memory Seats|Dual Climate|

Awd, Backup Sensors, Backup Camera, Push button start, Power/ Heated/ Memory Seats, Satellite Radio, Panoramic Roof, Dual Zone Climate, A/C, Cruise, Steering Wheel Mounted Audio, ABS, Leather Interior, Traction Control, Stability Control, and much more!



No Credit? Bad Credit? No Problem! Our experienced credit specialists can get you approved! No payments for 100 Days. Forman Auto Centre specializes in quality used vehicles from all makes, as well as Certified Used vehicles from Honda and Mazda. We offer lots of financing options to get you the vehicle you want with the payment you need! Call 1-800-675-8367, click or visit us in person for your next vehicle! All Forman Auto Centre used vehicles include a no charge 30-day/2000km warranty!



Safety
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Side Airbags
  • ABS Brakes
  • Stability Control
  • ABS
  • Driver Airbag
  • Passenger Airbag
  • Rearview Camera
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • POWER DOORS
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Dual Zone Climate Control
  • A/C
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Remote Keyless Entry
  • Telescopic Steering Wheel
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • XM Radio
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Bluetooth
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
Seating
  • Leather Interior
  • Memory Seats
  • HEATED FRONT SEATS
  • Electric Seats
  • Split Rear Seats
  • Rear-Folding Seats
Additional Features
  • Aux input
  • Sirius Radio
  • Electric Mirrors
  • USB port

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

