$22,000+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
204-717-5500
2017 Kia Sorento
SX V6 AWD #pano sunroof #7 passenger
Location
Sisson Auto Finance and Sales
1625 Parker Blvd, Brandon, MB R7A 7P7
204-717-5500
$22,000
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9613048
- Stock #: TRD148
- VIN: 5XYPKDA5XHG224313
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # TRD148
- Mileage 152,053 KM
Vehicle Description
Embark on your next adventure in style and comfort with the ultimate companion, this vehicle. Equipped with a powerful 3.3L V6 engine and 6-speed automatic transmission, this ride is designed to tackle any road. The all-wheel drive and 19-inch alloy rims offer both stability and style, while the panoramic sunroof provides breathtaking views. Safety and convenience are top priorities, with features such as automatic power folding side mirrors, chrome roof rails, rear parking sensors, rear cross traffic alert, and blind spot detection system. The spacious interior can seat up to 7 passengers in comfort, with premium leather seats, heated front and second row, and air-cooled seats. The driver's seat is adjustable in 14 ways for optimal comfort, while the Infinity premium audio system provides an exceptional sound experience. The 8-inch multimedia interface with integrated navigation is easy to use and the smart key with push button start adds a touch of luxury. Additional features such as integrated rear door shades, heated steering wheel, smart radar cruise control, 360-degree camera monitoring system, lane departure warning, and front collision warning, make this vehicle the perfect choice for families and adventurers alike.
Includes a 3 month/6000 km Sisson Auto Certified powertrain warranty with 24 hour roadside assistance.
"At Sisson Auto, we make buying a vehicle a seamless and stress-free experience. Our transparent pricing eliminates haggling and eliminates any hidden fees. To give you peace of mind, we offer a 3-day/600 km No-Hassle Return Policy, a 30-day exchange privilege, minimum warranties with 24-hour roadside assistance, a check for safety recalls, and a complimentary CarFax history report. Plus, home delivery is free within 200 km. Dealer permit #5471."
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.