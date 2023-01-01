Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Kia Sorento

152,053 KM

Details Description Features

$22,000

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$22,000

+ taxes & licensing

Sisson Auto Finance and Sales

204-717-5500

Contact Seller
2017 Kia Sorento

2017 Kia Sorento

SX V6 AWD #pano sunroof #7 passenger

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Kia Sorento

SX V6 AWD #pano sunroof #7 passenger

Location

Sisson Auto Finance and Sales

1625 Parker Blvd, Brandon, MB R7A 7P7

204-717-5500

Contact Seller

$22,000

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
152,053KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9613048
  • Stock #: TRD148
  • VIN: 5XYPKDA5XHG224313

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # TRD148
  • Mileage 152,053 KM

Vehicle Description

Embark on your next adventure in style and comfort with the ultimate companion, this vehicle. Equipped with a powerful 3.3L V6 engine and 6-speed automatic transmission, this ride is designed to tackle any road. The all-wheel drive and 19-inch alloy rims offer both stability and style, while the panoramic sunroof provides breathtaking views. Safety and convenience are top priorities, with features such as automatic power folding side mirrors, chrome roof rails, rear parking sensors, rear cross traffic alert, and blind spot detection system. The spacious interior can seat up to 7 passengers in comfort, with premium leather seats, heated front and second row, and air-cooled seats. The driver's seat is adjustable in 14 ways for optimal comfort, while the Infinity premium audio system provides an exceptional sound experience. The 8-inch multimedia interface with integrated navigation is easy to use and the smart key with push button start adds a touch of luxury. Additional features such as integrated rear door shades, heated steering wheel, smart radar cruise control, 360-degree camera monitoring system, lane departure warning, and front collision warning, make this vehicle the perfect choice for families and adventurers alike.

Includes a 3 month/6000 km Sisson Auto Certified powertrain warranty with 24 hour roadside assistance.

"At Sisson Auto, we make buying a vehicle a seamless and stress-free experience. Our transparent pricing eliminates haggling and eliminates any hidden fees. To give you peace of mind, we offer a 3-day/600 km No-Hassle Return Policy, a 30-day exchange privilege, minimum warranties with 24-hour roadside assistance, a check for safety recalls, and a complimentary CarFax history report. Plus, home delivery is free within 200 km. Dealer permit #5471."

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Sunroof
Rear Defrost
Dual Climate Control
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Sisson Auto Finance and Sales

2017 Kia Sorento SX ...
 152,053 KM
$22,000 + tax & lic
2021 GMC Acadia SLE-...
 33,946 KM
$41,500 + tax & lic
2017 Mazda CX-5 Gran...
 118,516 KM
$28,000 + tax & lic

Email Sisson Auto Finance and Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Sisson Auto Finance and Sales

Sisson Auto Finance and Sales

1625 Parker Blvd, Brandon, MB R7A 7P7

Call Dealer

204-717-XXXX

(click to show)

204-717-5500

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory