Crafted to make a statement, this 2017 Kia Soul Ex Premium edition seamlessly blends style and performance. Propelled by a robust 2.0L 4-cylinder engine and automatic transmission, this vehicle ensures an engaging driving experience.

Eye-catching from every angle, it features 18-inch alloy wheels, a panoramic sunroof, fog lights, and power-folding side mirrors. The piano black bumpers add a touch of sophistication, while advanced safety features such as blind-spot detection and rear cross-traffic alert provide enhanced security on the road.

Connectivity is a priority with Bluetooth hands-free functionality and dual USB ports for seamless integration with your devices. The interior is designed for comfort and luxury, boasting an auto-dimming rearview mirror, heated steering wheel, and leather seating with heated front and rear seats. The enhanced instrument cluster and LED cabin lighting add to the premium feel.

As part of the Sisson Auto Certified program, this vehicle comes with a 3-month or 6,000 km Powertrain Warranty that includes 24-hour roadside assistance. The transparent pricing at Sisson Auto eliminates haggling and hidden fees, ensuring a stress-free buying experience. To provide peace of mind, the car comes with a 3-day/600 km No-Hassle Return Policy, a 30-day exchange privilege, a check for safety recalls, and a complimentary CarFax history report. Additionally, home delivery is free within 200 km. Dealer permit #5471.

2017 Kia Soul

78,230 KM

Details Description Features

$18,750

+ tax & licensing
2017 Kia Soul

EX Premium #pano sunroof

2017 Kia Soul

EX Premium #pano sunroof

Location

Sisson Auto Finance and Sales

1625 Parker Blvd, Brandon, MB R7A 7P7

204-717-5500

$18,750

+ taxes & licensing

78,230KM
Used
VIN KNDJP3A54H7886600

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # PFP-785
  • Mileage 78,230 KM

Vehicle Description

Crafted to make a statement, this 2017 Kia Soul Ex Premium edition seamlessly blends style and performance. Propelled by a robust 2.0L 4-cylinder engine and automatic transmission, this vehicle ensures an engaging driving experience.
Eye-catching from every angle, it features 18-inch alloy wheels, a panoramic sunroof, fog lights, and power-folding side mirrors. The piano black bumpers add a touch of sophistication, while advanced safety features such as blind-spot detection and rear cross-traffic alert provide enhanced security on the road.
Connectivity is a priority with Bluetooth hands-free functionality and dual USB ports for seamless integration with your devices. The interior is designed for comfort and luxury, boasting an auto-dimming rearview mirror, heated steering wheel, and leather seating with heated front and rear seats. The enhanced instrument cluster and LED cabin lighting add to the premium feel.

As part of the Sisson Auto Certified program, this vehicle comes with a 3-month or 6,000 km Powertrain Warranty that includes 24-hour roadside assistance. The transparent pricing at Sisson Auto eliminates haggling and hidden fees, ensuring a stress-free buying experience. To provide peace of mind, the car comes with a 3-day/600 km No-Hassle Return Policy, a 30-day exchange privilege, a check for safety recalls, and a complimentary CarFax history report. Additionally, home delivery is free within 200 km. Dealer permit #5471.

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights

Safety

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Dual Climate Control

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Sisson Auto Finance and Sales

Sisson Auto Finance and Sales

1625 Parker Blvd, Brandon, MB R7A 7P7

204-717-XXXX

204-717-5500

$18,750

+ taxes & licensing

Sisson Auto Finance and Sales

204-717-5500

2017 Kia Soul