Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Kia Sportage

146,375 KM

Details Description

$16,862

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$16,862

+ taxes & licensing

Murray Chevrolet Cadillac Buick GMC - Brandon

204-728-0130

Contact Seller
2017 Kia Sportage

2017 Kia Sportage

LX

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Kia Sportage

LX

Location

Murray Chevrolet Cadillac Buick GMC - Brandon

1500 Richmond Ave, Brandon, MB R7A 7E3

204-728-0130

  1. 6683279
  2. 6683279
  3. 6683279
  4. 6683279
  5. 6683279
  6. 6683279
  7. 6683279
  8. 6683279
  9. 6683279
  10. 6683279
  11. 6683279
  12. 6683279
  13. 6683279
  14. 6683279
  15. 6683279
  16. 6683279
  17. 6683279
  18. 6683279
  19. 6683279
  20. 6683279
Contact Seller

$16,862

+ taxes & licensing

146,375KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6683279
  • Stock #: MC11602
  • VIN: KNDPMCAC7H7136514

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 146,375 KM

Vehicle Description

Equipped for all of your great adventures, our 2017 Kia Sportage LX AWD is on display in Clear White. Powered by a 2.4 Litre 4 Cylinder that offers 181hp while paired with a responsive 6 Speed Automatic transmission with Sportmatic. With our All Wheel Drive SUV, find the ride compliant with excellent maneuverability helping you score approximately 7.8L/100km on the highway! Our Sportage LX has a rock-solid stance and delivers the bold style you desire with its bright chrome accents, rear spoiler, privacy glass, and distinct projector beam headlights. Built for your lifestyle, the LX interior has plenty of room for your tallest friends and all their gear. Imagine yourself settling into the nicely bolstered and supportive heated cloth seats... Then acquaint yourself with a rear-camera display, Bluetooth, steering wheel controls, drive mode select, a USB/auxiliary jack, power accessories, and other comfort and convenience features just waiting to spoil you. In challenging driving situations, our Kia Sportage also ensures your sense of security with its anti-lock braking system, hill start control, downhill brake control, electronic stability control, advanced airbags, and even its innovative Iso-Structure unibody that boasts chassis rigidity based on advanced high-strength steel. Practically perfect, your Sportage awaits! Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership! Serving the Westman area for decades, our award-winning dealership and our professional sales staff are here to make your auto shopping experience hassle-free.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Murray Chevrolet Cadillac Buick GMC - Brandon

2016 GMC Sierra 1500...
 145,496 KM
$30,000 + tax & lic
2011 Mercedes-Benz C...
 122,563 KM
$11,000 + tax & lic
2018 Jeep Cherokee L...
 81,091 KM
$22,988 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Murray Chevrolet Cadillac Buick GMC - Brandon

Murray Chevrolet Cadillac Buick GMC - Brandon

Murray Chevrolet Cadillac Buick GMC - Brandon

1500 Richmond Ave, Brandon, MB R7A 7E3

Call Dealer

204-728-XXXX

(click to show)

204-728-0130

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory