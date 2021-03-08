+ taxes & licensing
1500 Richmond Ave, Brandon, MB R7A 7E3
Equipped for all of your great adventures, our 2017 Kia Sportage LX AWD is on display in Clear White. Powered by a 2.4 Litre 4 Cylinder that offers 181hp while paired with a responsive 6 Speed Automatic transmission with Sportmatic. With our All Wheel Drive SUV, find the ride compliant with excellent maneuverability helping you score approximately 7.8L/100km on the highway! Our Sportage LX has a rock-solid stance and delivers the bold style you desire with its bright chrome accents, rear spoiler, privacy glass, and distinct projector beam headlights. Built for your lifestyle, the LX interior has plenty of room for your tallest friends and all their gear. Imagine yourself settling into the nicely bolstered and supportive heated cloth seats... Then acquaint yourself with a rear-camera display, Bluetooth, steering wheel controls, drive mode select, a USB/auxiliary jack, power accessories, and other comfort and convenience features just waiting to spoil you. In challenging driving situations, our Kia Sportage also ensures your sense of security with its anti-lock braking system, hill start control, downhill brake control, electronic stability control, advanced airbags, and even its innovative Iso-Structure unibody that boasts chassis rigidity based on advanced high-strength steel. Practically perfect, your Sportage awaits! Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership! Serving the Westman area for decades, our award-winning dealership and our professional sales staff are here to make your auto shopping experience hassle-free.
