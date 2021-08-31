2017 Mercedes-Benz B-Class

+ taxes & licensing
1625 Parker Blvd, Brandon, MB R7A 7P7
204-717-5500
B-Spontaneous. This 4Matic All Wheel Drive/AWD includes a 2.0L Turbo 4cyl engine with a 7 speed dual clutch automatic transmission. Standard equipment includes: heated leather seats, keyless start, attention assist, active brake assist, adaptive braking, and rain sensing windshield wipers. The upgraded Premium Package includes rear view/back up camera, blind spot assist, automatic climate control, 8 inch media display, and smartphone integration with Apple CarPlay/Android Auto. The added Versatility Package includes: integrated garage door opener, auto dimming mirrors, 12 way power adjustable driver' seat with memory, exterior power folding mirrors, power lumbar support, folding passenger seat, rear seat adjustment, rear armrest with cupholders, bi-level load floor, storage package and folding tables on backrest of driver and front passenger seats. The Optional Pano/Panoramic Sunroof/Moonroof is also included and it is Navigation ready with Mercedes Benz apps.
We believe it's easier, faster and more comfortable for our customers if we advertise our very best price upfront without haggling and without adding extra fees.
Need help? Call, Text or email us and one of our Online Guides will happily answer all your questions and help you through the process. We would be happy to send you some more pictures of the exterior and interior, we can also send you a walk around video so you can get a really good look at this vehicle. We would gladly get you some finance options and low payment options as well. We can even send you an official appraisal on your current vehicle.
For your peace of mind we include a 3 Day/600 km No Hassle Return Policy, 30 day exchange privilege, Minimum Warranties with 24 Hour Roadside Assistance, check for safety recalls, and include a CarFax History Report. Home Delivery is free up to 200 km. Dealer Permit # 5471
