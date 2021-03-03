+ taxes & licensing
Delivering class-leading innovation and refinement, our 2017 Mercedes-Benz GLA 250 4MATIC(R) makes a dynamic first impression in Cosmos Black Metallic! Powered by a TurboCharged 2.0 Litre 4 Cylinder with stop/start technology that generates a potent 208hp connected to a precise 7 Speed Dual-Clutch Automatic transmission with three driving modes and steering wheel shift paddles to keep the thrill of the road in your hands! Imagine yourself behind the wheel enjoying the brisk acceleration and brilliant handling of this elegant All Wheel Drive SUV as you soar to 60mph in just over 7 seconds and score approximately 7.8L/100km on the highway. Our GLA 250 adds an extra touch of class and distinction to your day with its flowing aerodynamic design that is enhanced by great-looking wheels and iconic grille. Open the door of our GLA 250, slide into the highly adjustable front seats with lumbar support and note the available remote start via our Mercedes Me App, the power liftgate, dual-zone automatic climate control, and ambient lighting. A freestanding colour display is front and center and is paired with an easy-to-use central controller for COMAND entertainment, mbrace2 connectivity, full-color navigation, and Bluetooth audio streaming. You'll also appreciate a split rear seat that allows for massive cargo when you set off on your next get-away! A premium SUV in every respect, our GLA 250 from Mercedes-Benz exudes a sense of confidence thanks in part to safety features such as radar-based Collision Prevention Assist Plus with autonomous braking and Attention Assist to help sense a drowsy driver. Reward yourself with the advanced engineering of our GLA250 that delivers genuine capability and true luxury. Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership! Serving the Westman area for decades, our award-winning dealership and our professional sales staff are here to make your auto shopping experience hassle-free.
