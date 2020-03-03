2017 Mitsubishi Lancer

2080 Currie Blvd, Brandon, MB R7B 4E7
1-800-675-8367
+ taxes & licensing
Winter Tires included. 10 year or 160,000km manufacturer warranty. Bluetooth, Reverse Camera, Heated Front Seats, Air Conditioning, Stationary Paddle Shifters, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Mirrors, USB/iPod Connectivity, Keyless Ignition Start, Keyless Entry, and more! Local Trade, 2017 Lancer w/ less than 27,000 kms. A FREE CarFax is available to be viewed. The Lancer is a great all around vehicle that offers comfort, performance, and space. We are certain upon a test drive, you will love what this vehicle has to offer.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
2080 Currie Blvd, Brandon, MB R7B 4E7