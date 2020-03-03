Menu
2017 Mitsubishi Lancer

GTS|Winter Tires|10 Yr Warranty|Camera|Htd Seats

2017 Mitsubishi Lancer

GTS|Winter Tires|10 Yr Warranty|Camera|Htd Seats

Forman Honda

2080 Currie Blvd, Brandon, MB R7B 4E7

1-800-675-8367

$18,199

+ taxes & licensing

  • 39,896KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4770834
  • Stock #: M12161A
  • VIN: JA32U8FW5HU605030
Exterior Colour
Diamond White Pearl
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5
Winter Tires included. 10 year or 160,000km manufacturer warranty. Bluetooth, Reverse Camera, Heated Front Seats, Air Conditioning, Stationary Paddle Shifters, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Mirrors, USB/iPod Connectivity, Keyless Ignition Start, Keyless Entry, and more! Local Trade, 2017 Lancer w/ less than 27,000 kms. A FREE CarFax is available to be viewed. The Lancer is a great all around vehicle that offers comfort, performance, and space. We are certain upon a test drive, you will love what this vehicle has to offer.
Safety
  • Traction Control
  • Rearview Camera
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Winter Tires
  • Aluminum Wheels
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Bluetooth
Comfort
  • Climate Control
  • A/C
Seating
  • HEATED FRONT SEATS
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
Additional Features
  • Back-Up Camera
  • USB port
  • Bluetooth Connection

