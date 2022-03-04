Menu
2017 Nissan Micra

117,724 KM

Details Description Features

$17,800

+ tax & licensing
$17,800

+ taxes & licensing

Zorzos Auto Sales

204-717-9990

2017 Nissan Micra

2017 Nissan Micra

SV

2017 Nissan Micra

SV

Location

Zorzos Auto Sales

1530 1st St N, Brandon, MB R7C 1A4

204-717-9990

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$17,800

+ taxes & licensing

117,724KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8482659
  • Stock #: P905
  • VIN: 3N1CK3CPXHL239168

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # P905
  • Mileage 117,724 KM

Vehicle Description

2017 NISSAN MICRA 4CYL ENGINE THATS GREAT ON GAS AND MONEY TO BE SAVED

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
CD Player
4 Speed Automatic

Zorzos Auto Sales

Zorzos Auto Sales

1530 1st St N, Brandon, MB R7C 1A4

