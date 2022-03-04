$17,800+ tax & licensing
$17,800
+ taxes & licensing
Zorzos Auto Sales
204-717-9990
2017 Nissan Micra
SV
1530 1st St N, Brandon, MB R7C 1A4
204-717-9990
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
117,724KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8482659
- Stock #: P905
- VIN: 3N1CK3CPXHL239168
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 117,724 KM
2017 NISSAN MICRA 4CYL ENGINE THATS GREAT ON GAS AND MONEY TO BE SAVED
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
CD Player
4 Speed Automatic
1530 1st St N, Brandon, MB R7C 1A4