2017 Nissan Pathfinder

35,555 KM

Details Description Features

$32,995

+ tax & licensing
$32,995

+ taxes & licensing

Forman Honda

1-800-675-8367

2017 Nissan Pathfinder

2017 Nissan Pathfinder

Platinum|Warranty-Just Arrived|

2017 Nissan Pathfinder

Platinum|Warranty-Just Arrived|

Location

Forman Honda

2080 Currie Blvd, Brandon, MB R7B 4E7

1-800-675-8367

$32,995

+ taxes & licensing

35,555KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 5785164
  • Stock #: Q20466B
  • VIN: 5N1DR2MM6HC674921

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Caspian Blue Metallic
  • Interior Colour "
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 35,555 KM

Vehicle Description

Enjoy No Payments For 90 Days!

2017 Nissan Pathfinder Platinum Navigation|Rear Entertainment|Memory Seats/Wheel|BOSE Audio|



Factory services performed/ Brake Service/ Wheel Alignment/New Filters/ Battery Tested/ New Wipers, We Market Price Our Cars, 4WD, A/V remote, ABS brakes, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio, Auto tilt-away steering wheel, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, CD player, Distance-Pacing Cruise Control, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system, Entertainment system, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Fully automatic headlights, Headphones, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Heated rear seats, Heated steering wheel, Leather Seating Surfaces, Leather Shift Knob, Leather steering wheel, Low tire pressure warning, Memory seat, Navigation System, NissanConnect Services Powered By SiriusXM, NissanConnect w/Navigation, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power Liftgate, Power moonroof, Power passenger seat, Power windows, Radio: Bose Premium Audio System w/13 Speakers, Rear air conditioning, Rear Parking Sensors, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Reclining 3rd row seat, Remote keyless entry, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel memory, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Ventilated front seats.

CARFAX Canada One Owner

V6



No Credit? Bad Credit? No Problem! Our experienced credit specialists can get you approved! No payments for 100 Days. Forman Auto Centre specializes in quality used vehicles from all makes, as well as Certified Used vehicles from Honda and Mazda. We offer lots of financing options to get you the vehicle you want with the payment you need! Call 1-800-675-8367, click or visit us in person for your next vehicle! All Forman Auto Centre used vehicles include a no charge 30-day/2000km warranty!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Fog Lamps
Power Windows
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Power Liftgate
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Adaptive Cruise Control
Automatic Headlights
Mirror Memory
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)
Premium Sound System
AM/FM Stereo
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Aluminum Wheels
Climate Control
Heated Steering Wheel
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Leather Steering Wheel
Navigation System
Back-Up Camera
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Blind Spot Monitor
Hands-Free Liftgate

