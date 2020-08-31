+ taxes & licensing
2080 Currie Blvd, Brandon, MB R7B 4E7
2017 Nissan Pathfinder Platinum Navigation|Rear Entertainment|Memory Seats/Wheel|BOSE Audio|
Factory services performed/ Brake Service/ Wheel Alignment/New Filters/ Battery Tested/ New Wipers, We Market Price Our Cars, 4WD, A/V remote, ABS brakes, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio, Auto tilt-away steering wheel, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, CD player, Distance-Pacing Cruise Control, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system, Entertainment system, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Fully automatic headlights, Headphones, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Heated rear seats, Heated steering wheel, Leather Seating Surfaces, Leather Shift Knob, Leather steering wheel, Low tire pressure warning, Memory seat, Navigation System, NissanConnect Services Powered By SiriusXM, NissanConnect w/Navigation, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power Liftgate, Power moonroof, Power passenger seat, Power windows, Radio: Bose Premium Audio System w/13 Speakers, Rear air conditioning, Rear Parking Sensors, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Reclining 3rd row seat, Remote keyless entry, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel memory, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Ventilated front seats.
CARFAX Canada One Owner
V6
Forman Auto Centre specializes in quality used vehicles from all makes, as well as Certified Used vehicles from Honda and Mazda. All Forman Auto Centre used vehicles include a no charge 30-day/2000km warranty!
