2017 Nissan Pathfinder

Vehicle Features

Exterior Alloy Wheels Aluminum Wheels TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Seating Leather Interior HEATED FRONT SEATS 3rd Row Seat Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Comfort Dual Zone Climate Control Safety Rearview Camera Additional Features FULLY EQUIPPED Rear Heating USB port Heated Back Seats

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.