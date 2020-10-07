Menu
2017 Nissan Pathfinder

68,123 KM

Details Description Features

$28,992

+ tax & licensing
$28,992

+ taxes & licensing

Forman Honda

1-800-675-8367

2017 Nissan Pathfinder

2017 Nissan Pathfinder

SL|Htd Leather|Camera|3 Rows|Laoded

2017 Nissan Pathfinder

SL|Htd Leather|Camera|3 Rows|Laoded

Location

Forman Honda

2080 Currie Blvd, Brandon, MB R7B 4E7

1-800-675-8367

$28,992

+ taxes & licensing

68,123KM
Used
  Listing ID: 6114027
  Stock #: U11333A
  VIN: 5N1DR2MM3HC646428

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gun Metallic
  • Interior Colour "
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Stock # U11333A
  • Mileage 68,123 KM

Vehicle Description

Enjoy No Payments For 90 Days, fully loaded!

2017 Nissan Pathfinder SL

CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents

CARFAX Canada Low Kilometer

Factory services performed/ Brake Service/ Wheel Alignment/New Filters/ Battery Tested/ New Wipers, Back Up Camera, Remainder Of Factory Warranty, Bluetooth Audio/Music, We Market Price Our Cars, 4WD, Auto High-beam Headlights, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Heated front seats, Heated rear seats, Leather Seating Surfaces, Low tire pressure warning, Memory seat, Outside temperature display, Power Liftgate, Traction control.

CARFAX Canada One Owner

V6



No Credit? Bad Credit? No Problem! Our experienced credit specialists can get you approved! No payments for 100 Days. Forman Auto Centre specializes in quality used vehicles from all makes, as well as Certified Used vehicles from Honda and Mazda. We offer lots of financing options to get you the vehicle you want with the payment you need! Call 1-800-675-8367, click or visit us in person for your next vehicle! All Forman Auto Centre used vehicles include a no charge 30-day/2000km warranty!

Vehicle Features

Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Leather Interior
HEATED FRONT SEATS
3rd Row Seat
Bluetooth
Dual Zone Climate Control
Rearview Camera
FULLY EQUIPPED
Rear Heating
USB port
Heated Back Seats

