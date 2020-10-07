+ taxes & licensing
2017 Nissan Pathfinder SL
CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents
CARFAX Canada Low Kilometer
Factory services performed/ Brake Service/ Wheel Alignment/New Filters/ Battery Tested/ New Wipers, Back Up Camera, Remainder Of Factory Warranty, Bluetooth Audio/Music, We Market Price Our Cars, 4WD, Auto High-beam Headlights, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Heated front seats, Heated rear seats, Leather Seating Surfaces, Low tire pressure warning, Memory seat, Outside temperature display, Power Liftgate, Traction control.
CARFAX Canada One Owner
V6
2080 Currie Blvd, Brandon, MB R7B 4E7