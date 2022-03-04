$29,000+ tax & licensing
204-717-5500
2017 Nissan Pathfinder
Platinum 4WD #7 Seats #Push Button Start
Location
Sisson Auto Finance and Sales
1625 Parker Blvd, Brandon, MB R7A 7P7
$29,000
- Listing ID: 8621348
- Stock #: PFP-432
- VIN: 5N1DR2MM9HC603227
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 106,979 KM
Vehicle Description
Because everyone should come along. This 2017 Nissan Pathfinder features a 3.5L V6 engine with CVT transmission. Equipped with all-mode 4X$ intuitive 4WD system, 18-inch alloy wheels, LED daytime running lights, Dual power heated outside mirrors, EZ flex seating system, NissanConnect, Rearview Monitor, Bluetooth hands free phone system, Remote keyless entry, Push button ignition, Power windows, AM/FM/CD audio system with six speakers, Auxiliary audio input jack, Two USB ports, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, 7 Seats.
We believe it's easier, faster and more comfortable for our customers if we advertise our very best price upfront without haggling and without adding extra fees.
Vehicle Features
