2017 Nissan Pathfinder

106,979 KM

Details Description Features

$29,000

+ tax & licensing
$29,000

+ taxes & licensing

Sisson Auto Finance and Sales

204-717-5500

2017 Nissan Pathfinder

2017 Nissan Pathfinder

Platinum 4WD #7 Seats #Push Button Start

2017 Nissan Pathfinder

Platinum 4WD #7 Seats #Push Button Start

Location

Sisson Auto Finance and Sales

1625 Parker Blvd, Brandon, MB R7A 7P7

204-717-5500

$29,000

+ taxes & licensing

106,979KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8621348
  • Stock #: PFP-432
  • VIN: 5N1DR2MM9HC603227

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # PFP-432
  • Mileage 106,979 KM

Vehicle Description

Because everyone should come along. This 2017 Nissan Pathfinder features a 3.5L V6 engine with CVT transmission. Equipped with all-mode 4X$ intuitive 4WD system, 18-inch alloy wheels, LED daytime running lights, Dual power heated outside mirrors, EZ flex seating system, NissanConnect, Rearview Monitor, Bluetooth hands free phone system, Remote keyless entry, Push button ignition, Power windows, AM/FM/CD audio system with six speakers, Auxiliary audio input jack, Two USB ports, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, 7 Seats.

We believe it's easier, faster and more comfortable for our customers if we advertise our very best price upfront without haggling and without adding extra fees.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Spoiler
Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Child Safety Locks
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Sunroof
Rear Defrost
Dual Climate Control
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Email Sisson Auto Finance and Sales

Sisson Auto Finance and Sales

Sisson Auto Finance and Sales

1625 Parker Blvd, Brandon, MB R7A 7P7

