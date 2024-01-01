Menu
A Bolder Ride Through Life. This 2017 Nissan Qashqai features a 2.0L 4-cylinder engine with CVT transmission. It is equipped with AWD, Power heated outside mirrors with LED turn signal indicators, Advanced driver assist display, Power Drivers Seat, Leather interior, Blindspot Warning alerts, Nissan Connect and Navigation, 12 Volt power outlet, Six cargo tie down hooks, AM/FM audio system with 5-inch colour touch screen display and six speakers, Aux/USB/Bluetooth connection, 60/40 split folding seats, 19-inch aluminum wheels, Intelligent emergency braking, Heated seats, Heated Steering wheel, Push button start, and Dual-zone Climate control.

At Sisson Auto, we make buying a vehicle a seamless and stress-free experience. Our transparent pricing eliminates haggling and eliminates any hidden fees. To give you peace of mind, we offer a 3-day/600 km No-Hassle Return Policy, a 30-day exchange privilege, minimum warranties with 24-hour roadside assistance, a check for safety recalls, and a complimentary CarFax history report. Plus, home delivery is free within 200 km. Dealer permit #5471.

VIN JN1BJ1CR5HW125237

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Mileage 90,816 KM

Vehicle Description

A Bolder Ride Through Life. This 2017 Nissan Qashqai features a 2.0L 4-cylinder engine with CVT transmission. It is equipped with AWD, Power heated outside mirrors with LED turn signal indicators, Advanced driver assist display, Power Drivers Seat, Leather interior, Blindspot Warning alerts, Nissan Connect and Navigation, 12 Volt power outlet, Six cargo tie down hooks, AM/FM audio system with 5-inch colour touch screen display and six speakers, Aux/USB/Bluetooth connection, 60/40 split folding seats, 19-inch aluminum wheels, Intelligent emergency braking, Heated seats, Heated Steering wheel, Push button start, and Dual-zone Climate control.
"At Sisson Auto, we make buying a vehicle a seamless and stress-free experience. Our transparent pricing eliminates haggling and eliminates any hidden fees. To give you peace of mind, we offer a 3-day/600 km No-Hassle Return Policy, a 30-day exchange privilege, minimum warranties with 24-hour roadside assistance, a check for safety recalls, and a complimentary CarFax history report. Plus, home delivery is free within 200 km. Dealer permit #5471."


Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Safety

Child Safety Locks

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Driver Side Airbag
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Lumbar Seat Adjustment

