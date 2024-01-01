$21,000+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2017 Nissan Qashqai
SL AWD #leather #push button start
2017 Nissan Qashqai
SL AWD #leather #push button start
Location
Sisson Auto Finance and Sales
1625 Parker Blvd, Brandon, MB R7A 7P7
204-717-5500
$21,000
+ taxes & licensing
Used
90,816KM
VIN JN1BJ1CR5HW125237
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Mileage 90,816 KM
Vehicle Description
A Bolder Ride Through Life. This 2017 Nissan Qashqai features a 2.0L 4-cylinder engine with CVT transmission. It is equipped with AWD, Power heated outside mirrors with LED turn signal indicators, Advanced driver assist display, Power Drivers Seat, Leather interior, Blindspot Warning alerts, Nissan Connect and Navigation, 12 Volt power outlet, Six cargo tie down hooks, AM/FM audio system with 5-inch colour touch screen display and six speakers, Aux/USB/Bluetooth connection, 60/40 split folding seats, 19-inch aluminum wheels, Intelligent emergency braking, Heated seats, Heated Steering wheel, Push button start, and Dual-zone Climate control.
"At Sisson Auto, we make buying a vehicle a seamless and stress-free experience. Our transparent pricing eliminates haggling and eliminates any hidden fees. To give you peace of mind, we offer a 3-day/600 km No-Hassle Return Policy, a 30-day exchange privilege, minimum warranties with 24-hour roadside assistance, a check for safety recalls, and a complimentary CarFax history report. Plus, home delivery is free within 200 km. Dealer permit #5471."
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Safety
Child Safety Locks
Convenience
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Additional Features
Driver Side Airbag
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Sisson Auto Finance and Sales
1625 Parker Blvd, Brandon, MB R7A 7P7
2017 Nissan Qashqai