2017 Nissan Rogue

73,378 KM

Details Description

$23,495

+ tax & licensing
$23,495

+ taxes & licensing

Murray Chevrolet Cadillac Buick GMC - Brandon

204-728-0130

2017 Nissan Rogue

2017 Nissan Rogue

SV

2017 Nissan Rogue

SV

Location

Murray Chevrolet Cadillac Buick GMC - Brandon

1500 Richmond Ave, Brandon, MB R7A 7E3

204-728-0130

$23,495

+ taxes & licensing

73,378KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7858173
  • Stock #: Z3771
  • VIN: 5N1AT2MV3HC863510

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 73,378 KM

Vehicle Description

Our 2017 Nissan Rogue SV AWD in White is a true pleasure to own! Powered by a 2.5 Litre 4 Cylinder that offers 170hp connected to a CVT that works perfectly to provide a smooth ride. You'll look forward to each day as this All Wheel Drive Crossover takes you further with its brilliant design and lets you skip the fuel station more often as it scores approximately 7.4L 100km on the highway. This Rogue SV exudes innovation and refinement with its aggressive stance, alloy wheels, and distinctive smart auto headlights. Tailored to your needs, the SV cabin features an innovative seating system that provides the ultimate cargo and passenger versatility. You will appreciate Nissan's intelligent key with push-button start as well as remote engine start. Just imagine yourself behind the wheel, snug in your supportive heated seat, as you check out the Advanced Drive-Assist Display, listen to your favorite song on available satellite radio, or stay connected via Bluetooth hands-free. Nissan helps keep you assured as you take on your next adventure as it has received excellent safety ratings due in part to its smart construction, blind-spot warning system, rear cross-traffic alert, advanced airbag system, and vehicle dynamic control with traction control. Its practicality, efficiency, and capability are wrapped into one stylish package! Built for those who expect excellence, our Nissan Rogue SV is certainly a smart choice. Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership! Serving the Westman area for decades, our award-winning dealership and our professional sales staff are here to make your auto shopping experience hassle-free.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Murray Chevrolet Cadillac Buick GMC - Brandon

Murray Chevrolet Cadillac Buick GMC - Brandon

1500 Richmond Ave, Brandon, MB R7A 7E3

