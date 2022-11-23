Menu
2017 Nissan Rogue

55,560 KM

Details Features

$31,888

+ tax & licensing
J & J Auto Sales

204-728-4040

SV AWD, Loaded , Nice little SUV

Location

110 Princess Ave, Brandon, MB R7A 0N3

204-728-4040

55,560KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9402313
  • Stock #: J21082-1
  • VIN: 5N1AT2MV7HC834818

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # J21082-1
  • Mileage 55,560 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
CD Player
AWD
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

