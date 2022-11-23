$31,888+ tax & licensing
2017 Nissan Rogue
SV AWD, Loaded , Nice little SUV
Location
110 Princess Ave, Brandon, MB R7A 0N3
55,560KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9402313
- Stock #: J21082-1
- VIN: 5N1AT2MV7HC834818
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # J21082-1
- Mileage 55,560 KM
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
CD Player
AWD
CVT
