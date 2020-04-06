Menu
2017 RAM 1500

4WD Crew Cab 140.5" SLT *Bluetooth* *Hemi Engine*

2017 RAM 1500

4WD Crew Cab 140.5" SLT *Bluetooth* *Hemi Engine*

Marshall Motors

1500 Richmond Ave, Brandon, MB R7A 7E3

204-717-6000

$24,562

+ taxes & licensing

  • 104,019KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4856271
  • Stock #: Z95571
  • VIN: 1C6RR7LT3HS766386
Exterior Colour
Blue
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder

Dominate the road in our 2017 RAM 1500 SLT Crew Cab 4X4 brought to you in Blue! Powered a 5.7 Litre HEMI V8 that produces 395hp connected to a durable 8 Speed Automatic transmission. Legendary performance and capability are close at hand when you get behind the wheel of this incredible Four Wheel Drive truck. No one can ignore the bold design and distinct grille of our SLT. Check out the alloy wheels and touches of chrome!

With plenty of room for your gear and your friends, our SLT is ultra-comfortable and innovative. It's designed to help you take on your day with ease and features supportive seating, an overhead console, premium door trim, as well as a rear power sliding window. All of your important information comes along for the ride thanks to the Uconnect multimedia centre, hands-free communication with Bluetooth streaming audio, available satellite radio, and more.

Rest assured when you are behind the wheel that our RAM has undergone extensive safety testing. It is well-equipped with dynamic crumple zones, side-impact door beams and an advanced airbag system. The epitome of a workhorse, our SLT has you covered with the ideal blend of muscle, capability, security and comfort! Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!

"Our vehicles come with a Minimum 3 Month or 6,000 Warranty with 24 Hour Roadside Assistance, a 3 Day/600 km No Hassle Return Policy, recalls are checked and completed, and a free CarProof History Report is included. NO EXTRA FEES!

Marshall Motors is a regional clearance centre for a major automotive dealer group with over 30 locations. We help you purchase a quality used vehicle at the best possible clearance price. Your credit doesn't need to be perfect to get a vehicle loan at Marshall Motors. In fact, if you have bad credit, no credit, been bankrupt, or even had a vehicle repossessed - we can still get you approved. Call us at 1-888-246-9489 or 204-717-6000. Dealer Permit #4476.

Safety
  • Heated Mirrors
  • ABS Brakes
  • Power Brakes
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • KEYLESS REMOTE
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Stereo
Trim
  • Cloth Upholstery
Additional Features
  • Hard Top
  • Bluetooth Streaming Audio
  • Driver and Passenger Power Mirrors
  • Driver Front Airbag
  • Passenger Front Airbag
  • Power Rear Side Windows

