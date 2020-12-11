Menu
2017 RAM 1500

67,182 KM

Details Description

$29,988

+ tax & licensing
$29,988

+ taxes & licensing

Murray Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Westman

204-727-0531

2017 RAM 1500

2017 RAM 1500

*GPS Nav **Park Assist **Power Heated Cloth Seats

2017 RAM 1500

*GPS Nav **Park Assist **Power Heated Cloth Seats

Location

Murray Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Westman

1550 Richmond Ave, Brandon, MB R7A 7E3

204-727-0531

$29,988

+ taxes & licensing

67,182KM
Used
  Listing ID: 6353621
  Stock #: L291A
  VIN: 1C6RR7LT6HS799141

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Red
  Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 8-cylinder
  Stock # L291A
  Mileage 67,182 KM

Vehicle Description

Dominate the road in our 2017 RAM 1500 SLT Crew Cab 4X4 brought to you in Red Pearl! Powered a 5.7 Litre HEMI V8 that produces 395hp connected to a durable 6 Speed Automatic transmission. Legendary performance and capability are close at hand when you get behind the wheel of this incredible Four Wheel Drive truck. No one can ignore the bold design and distinct grille of our SLT. Check out the alloy wheels and touches of chrome! With plenty of room for your gear and your friends, our SLT is ultra-comfortable and innovative. It's designed to help you take on your day with ease and features supportive heated seating, an overhead console, premium door trim, as well as a rear power sliding window. All of your important information comes along for the ride thanks to the Uconnect multimedia centre, hands-free communication with Bluetooth streaming audio, full-color navigation, available satellite radio, and more. Rest assured when you are behind the wheel that our RAM has undergone extensive safety testing. It is well-equipped with a backup camera, dynamic crumple zones, side-impact door beams and an advanced airbag system. The epitome of a workhorse, our SLT has you covered with the ideal blend of muscle, capability, security and comfort! Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership! The Murray Auto group has been serving the Westman area since 1926. Our professional sales staff are here to provide you an enjoyable hassle free shopping experience selecting one of our many award winning vehicles.At Murray Auto Centre, we use the latest in price comparison technology to ensure we are offering top value in the marketplace. High Quality, Value Priced Vehicles! Murray Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram is a Murray Auto Centre Certified Pre-Owned location. Certified Pre-Owned vehicles qualify for manufacturer backed warranty with 24-hour roadside assistance, undergo a 150 plus point mechanical inspection, and include a no questions asked 30 day exchange privilege. Extended Warranty and Competitive Financing available. Trades Welcome! Call us at 1 (877) 463-7450 or Text 1 (204) 400-2893! Dealer Permit #4390

Murray Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Westman

Murray Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Westman

1550 Richmond Ave, Brandon, MB R7A 7E3

204-727-0531

