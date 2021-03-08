Vehicle Features

Safety Fog Lights Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost ABS Brakes Power Brakes ELECTRONIC STABILITY PROGRAM Child Safety Locks Rear Parking Aid Rear Seat Side Curtain Airbags Power Options Power Windows Power Steering Power Passenger Seat Power Locks POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS Comfort Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Heated Steering Wheel Dual Zone Air Conditioning Convenience Cruise Control Garage door opener Intermittent Wipers KEYLESS REMOTE full size spare tire Front Floor Mats Rear Floor Mats Front Tow Hooks Mirror Memory Spare Tire Carrier Seating Bucket Seats REAR HEATED SEATS MEMORY SEAT Power Driver Seat Media / Nav / Comm Premium Sound System AM/FM Stereo Trip Computer Satellite Radio Exterior Daytime Running Lights Mud Flaps HID Headlights Tire Pressure Monitoring Running Boards -OEM Trim Leather upholstery Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel Powertrain ENGINE BLOCK HEATER Windows Sliding Rear Window

Additional Features Hard Tonneau cover Parking Sensors BACKUP CAMERA Driver Lumbar Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Chrome Alloy Wheels Power Folding Mirrors Spray-on Box Liner USB port Cell Phone Hookup Cooled Driver Seat MP3 COMPATIBLE Electronic Climate Control Electrochromic Rear View Mirror Bluetooth Streaming Audio Driver and Passenger Power Mirrors Driver Front Airbag Passenger Front Airbag Trailer Tow Pkg -OEM Driver Heated Seat Passenger Heated Seat Steering Wheel Stereo Controls Navigation System -OEM Power Tilt/Sliding Sunroof -OEM Driver Side Curtain Airbag Passenger Side Curtain Airbag Passenger Seat Lumbar Driver Side Impact Airbag Alarm Fob -OEM Anti Theft System -OEM Battery -OEM Short Box Fleet Side Center Seat Armrest Power Tilt Steering Wheel Passenger Side Impact Airbag Hands Free Communication Auxiliary Power Outlet Power Telescopic Steering Remote Engine Start -OEM Bluetooth Stereo Adapter Gasoline OEM Wheels Front-Radial Tires Rear-Radial Tires Push-Start Ignition

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.