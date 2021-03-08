Everything you're looking for and more, our 2017 RAM 1500 Laramie Crew Cab 4X4 brought to you in Pearl White serves up smiles for miles! Powered by a proven 5.7 Litre HEMI V8 that provides you with 395hp while an 8 Speed Automatic transmission sends you down the road with ease. Our Four Wheel Drive delivers all the capability you need, with the ride quality you want that's smooth, quiet, and confident, all while scoring approximately 11.2L/100km on the highway. Step up to our Laramie to see this is an incredibly sharp-looking truck that commands attention with its chrome-clad wheels, ramboxes,bed liner, running boards, and Tonneau cover.
Open the door to be met with the Laramie cabin that is set-up to exceed your needs and wants with dual-zone automatic climate control, sunroof, a heated steering wheel, heated and ventilated leather-trimmed seats, heated rear seats, and a universal garage door opener. The Uconnect touchscreen display with the media hub, Alpine speakers, available satellite radio, steering wheel mounted audio controls, integrated voice command with full-color navigation, Bluetooth, and available WiFi all help to keep you safely in touch as you make your way.
Ruggedly handsome and plenty strong, our powerful RAM also offers priceless peace of mind with safety features including a backup camera, advanced airbags, stability control, and tire pressure monitoring. Safe, sturdy, and stylish, our RAM 1500 Laramie is an impressive choice you'll be happy about for years to come. Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership! Price DOES NOT include dealer or vendor installed upgrades, accessories, or added after market items. Those products are OPTIONAL and can be purchased for an additional cost. Call For Details!
Final prices are shown plus $399 documentation fee
Vehicle Features
Fog Lights
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
ABS Brakes
Power Brakes
ELECTRONIC STABILITY PROGRAM
Child Safety Locks
Rear Parking Aid
Rear Seat Side Curtain Airbags
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Passenger Seat
Power Locks
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Dual Zone Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Garage door opener
Intermittent Wipers
KEYLESS REMOTE
full size spare tire
Front Floor Mats
Rear Floor Mats
Front Tow Hooks
Mirror Memory
Spare Tire Carrier
Bucket Seats
REAR HEATED SEATS
MEMORY SEAT
Power Driver Seat
Premium Sound System
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Satellite Radio
Daytime Running Lights
Mud Flaps
HID Headlights
Tire Pressure Monitoring
Running Boards -OEM
Leather upholstery
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
Sliding Rear Window
Hard Tonneau cover
Parking Sensors
BACKUP CAMERA
Driver Lumbar
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Chrome Alloy Wheels
Power Folding Mirrors
Spray-on Box Liner
USB port
Cell Phone Hookup
Cooled Driver Seat
MP3 COMPATIBLE
Electronic Climate Control
Electrochromic Rear View Mirror
Bluetooth Streaming Audio
Driver and Passenger Power Mirrors
Driver Front Airbag
Passenger Front Airbag
Trailer Tow Pkg -OEM
Driver Heated Seat
Passenger Heated Seat
Steering Wheel Stereo Controls
Navigation System -OEM
Power Tilt/Sliding Sunroof -OEM
Driver Side Curtain Airbag
Passenger Side Curtain Airbag
Passenger Seat Lumbar
Driver Side Impact Airbag
Alarm Fob -OEM
Anti Theft System -OEM
Battery -OEM
Short Box Fleet Side
Center Seat Armrest
Power Tilt Steering Wheel
Passenger Side Impact Airbag
Hands Free Communication
Auxiliary Power Outlet
Power Telescopic Steering
Remote Engine Start -OEM
Bluetooth Stereo Adapter
Gasoline
OEM Wheels
Front-Radial Tires
Rear-Radial Tires
Push-Start Ignition
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the
Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.