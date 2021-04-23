+ taxes & licensing
Built to exceed your expectations, our 2017 RAM 1500 Limited Crew Cab 4X4 is proudly presented in this paint scheme! It blends ultimate capability and power with sophistication and durability that is second to none! Climb in and fire up the 5.7 Litre V8 HEMI that provides 395hp while paired to a durable 8 Speed Automatic transmission for simple passing power. Our Four Wheel Drive truck takes you down the road with confidence and returns approximately 11.8L/100km on the open road. Our Limited exudes pride and prestige with its prominent aluminum chrome clad wheels, chrome accents, class IV receiver hitch, fog lamps, LED bed lighting, and a locking tailgate. Open the door of our Limited to be met by top-shelf amenities including remote start, a heated steering wheel, filigree leather, heated/ventilated front seats, heated rear seats, a universal garage door opener, dual-zone climate control, power adjustable pedals, and a ParkView back-up camera. The Uconnect 8.4 inch touchscreen display is your command center, and with the media hub, GPS navigation, Alpine speakers, available satellite radio, steering wheel mounted audio controls, integrated voice command with Bluetooth, and available WiFi, your digital world is right at your fingertips! Safety is priority number one at RAM with parking sensors, stability control, trailer-sway control, and airbags. You can drive with complete confidence knowing this RAM 1500 has been meticulously built with advanced safety features to keep you out of harm's way. Get behind the wheel of this truck and ride in the kind of commanding style you deserve! Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership! The Murray Auto group has been serving the Westman area since 1926. Our professional sales staff are here to provide you an enjoyable hassle free shopping experience selecting one of our many award winning vehicles.At Murray Auto Centre, we use the latest in price comparison technology to ensure we are offering top value in the marketplace. High Quality, Value Priced Vehicles! Murray Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram is a Murray Auto Centre Certified Pre-Owned location. Certified Pre-Owned vehicles qualify for manufacturer backed warranty with 24-hour roadside assistance, undergo a 150 plus point mechanical inspection, and include a no questions asked 30 day exchange privilege. Extended Warranty and Competitive Financing available. Trades Welcome! Call us at 1 (877) 463-7450 or Text 1 (204) 400-2893! Dealer Permit #4390
