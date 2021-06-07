+ taxes & licensing
204-727-0531
1550 Richmond Ave, Brandon, MB R7A 7E3
204-727-0531
+ taxes & licensing
Dominate the road in our 2017 RAM 1500 SLT Crew Cab 4X4 brought to you in Delmonico Red Pearl! Powered a 5.7 Litre HEMI V8 that produces 395hp connected to a durable 6 Speed Automatic transmission. Legendary performance and capability are close at hand when you get behind the wheel of this incredible Four Wheel Drive truck. No one can ignore the bold design and distinct grille of our SLT. Check out the alloy wheels and touches of chrome! With plenty of room for your gear and your friends, our SLT is ultra-comfortable and innovative. It's designed to help you take on your day with ease and features supportive seating, an overhead console, premium door trim, as well as a rear power sliding window. All of your important information comes along for the ride thanks to the Uconnect multimedia centre, hands-free communication with Bluetooth streaming audio, available satellite radio, and more. Rest assured when you are behind the wheel that our RAM has undergone extensive safety testing. It is well-equipped with dynamic crumple zones, side-impact door beams and an advanced airbag system. The epitome of a workhorse, our SLT has you covered with the ideal blend of muscle, capability, security and comfort! Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership! The Murray Auto group has been serving the Westman area since 1926. Our professional sales staff are here to provide you an enjoyable hassle free shopping experience selecting one of our many award winning vehicles.At Murray Auto Centre, we use the latest in price comparison technology to ensure we are offering top value in the marketplace. High Quality, Value Priced Vehicles! Murray Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram is a Murray Auto Centre Certified Pre-Owned location. Certified Pre-Owned vehicles qualify for manufacturer backed warranty with 24-hour roadside assistance, undergo a 150 plus point mechanical inspection, and include a no questions asked 30 day exchange privilege. Extended Warranty and Competitive Financing available. Trades Welcome! Call us at 1 (877) 463-7450 or Text 1 (204) 400-2893! Dealer Permit #4390
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
1550 Richmond Ave, Brandon, MB R7A 7E3