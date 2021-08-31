Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 RAM 1500

127,710 KM

Details Description

$34,500

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$34,500

+ taxes & licensing

Sisson Auto Finance and Sales

204-717-5500

Contact Seller
2017 RAM 1500

2017 RAM 1500

SLT Crew Cab LWB 4WD #Big Horn #Heated Seats

Watch This Vehicle

2017 RAM 1500

SLT Crew Cab LWB 4WD #Big Horn #Heated Seats

Location

Sisson Auto Finance and Sales

1625 Parker Blvd, Brandon, MB R7A 7P7

204-717-5500

  1. 8029663
  2. 8029663
  3. 8029663
  4. 8029663
  5. 8029663
  6. 8029663
  7. 8029663
  8. 8029663
  9. 8029663
  10. 8029663
  11. 8029663
Contact Seller

$34,500

+ taxes & licensing

127,710KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8029663
  • Stock #: TRD79
  • VIN: 1C6RR7TT3HS701148

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Stock # TRD79
  • Mileage 127,710 KM

Vehicle Description

We believe it's easier, faster and more comfortable for our customers if we advertise our very best price upfront without haggling and without adding extra fees.

Need help? Call, Text or email us and one of our Online Guides will happily answer all your questions and help you through the process. We would be happy to send you some more pictures of the exterior and interior, we can also send you a walk around video so you can get a really good look at this vehicle. We would gladly get you some finance options and low payment options as well. We can even send you an official appraisal on your current vehicle.

For your peace of mind we include a 3 Day/600 km No Hassle Return Policy, 30 day exchange privilege, Minimum Warranties with 24 Hour Roadside Assistance, check for safety recalls, and include a CarFax History Report. Home Delivery is free up to 200 km. Dealer Permit # 5471

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Sisson Auto Finance and Sales

2016 Toyota Tundra L...
 93,035 KM
$42,500 + tax & lic
2010 Hyundai Santa F...
 195,428 KM
$8,500 + tax & lic
2014 GMC Acadia SLE-...
 60,639 KM
$24,000 + tax & lic

Email Sisson Auto Finance and Sales

Sisson Auto Finance and Sales

Sisson Auto Finance and Sales

1625 Parker Blvd, Brandon, MB R7A 7P7

Call Dealer

204-717-XXXX

(click to show)

204-717-5500

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory