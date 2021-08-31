+ taxes & licensing
1500 Richmond Ave, Brandon, MB R7A 7E3
Dominate the road in our 2017 RAM 1500 SLT Quad Cab 4X4 brought to you in Bright White! Powered a 5.7 Litre HEMI V8 that produces 395hp paired with a 6 Speed Automatic transmission. Legendary performance and capability are close at hand when you get behind the wheel of this incredible Four Wheel Drive workhorse that will impress you every single time and reward you with approximately 10.7L/100km on the road! No one can ignore the bold design and distinct grille of our SLT Quad Cab. Check out the alloy wheels and touches of chrome! With plenty of room for your gear and your friends, our SLT is ultra-comfortable and innovative. Designed to help you take on your day with ease and features supportive seating, an overhead console, premium door trim, as well as a rear power sliding window. All of your important information comes along for the ride thanks to the Uconnect multimedia center, hands-free communication with Bluetooth streaming audio, and available satellite radio for jamming out while you cruise around! RAM has undergone extensive safety testing. It is well-equipped with dynamic crumple zones, ABS, side-impact door beams, and an advanced airbag system. The epitome of a workhorse, our 1500 SLT has you covered with the ideal blend of muscle, capability, security, and comfort! Save this Page and Call for Availability. We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership! The Murray Auto group has been serving the Westman area since 1926. Our professional sales staff are here to provide you an enjoyable hassle free shopping experience selecting one of our many award winning vehicles.At Murray Auto Centre, we use the latest in price comparison technology to ensure we are offering top value in the marketplace. High Quality, Value Priced Vehicles! Murray Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram is a Murray Auto Centre Certified Pre-Owned location. Certified Pre-Owned vehicles qualify for manufacturer backed warranty with 24-hour roadside assistance, undergo a 150 plus point mechanical inspection, and include a no questions asked 30 day exchange privilege. Extended Warranty and Competitive Financing available. Trades Welcome! Call us at 1 (877) 463-7450 or Text 1 (204) 400-2893! Dealer Permit #4390
