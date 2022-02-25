$45,500+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
2017 RAM 1500
Laramie|Hemi|Sunroof|Loade|- Local
Location
Forman Honda
2080 Currie Blvd, Brandon, MB R7B 4E7
$45,500
- Listing ID: 8450670
- Stock #: U11583B
- VIN: 1C6RR7NT7HS835335
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Maximum Steel Metallic
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 64,970 KM
Vehicle Description
2017 Ram 1500 Laramie- Loaded and Local!
Local Vehicle, Factory services performed/ Brake Service/ Wheel Alignment/New Filters/ Battery Tested/ New Wipers, Back Up Camera, Remote Starter, Remainder Of Factory Warranty, Bluetooth Audio/Music, Priced below Market, Android Auto, Navigation System, We Market Price Our Cars, No outstanding recalls, 10 Speakers, 121-Litre (26.6-Gallon) Fuel Tank, 3.92 Rear Axle Ratio, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Automatic temperature control, Class IV Hitch Receiver, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front Heated Seats, Fully automatic headlights, Heated front seats, Heated steering wheel, Leather steering wheel, Memory seat, Power Sunroof, Tow Hooks, Trailer Brake Control, Ventilated front seats.
HEMI 5.7L V8 VVT
HEMI 5.7L V8 VVT

No Credit? Bad Credit? No Problem! Our experienced credit specialists can get you approved! No payments for 100 Days on approved credit. Forman Auto Centre specializes in quality used vehicles from all makes, as well as Certified Used vehicles from Honda and Mazda. We offer lots of financing options to get you the vehicle you want with the payment you need! All Forman Auto Centre used vehicles include a no charge 30-day/2000km warranty!
Checkout our Google Reviews: https://www.google.com/search?gsssp=eJzj4tZP1zcsyUmOL7PIM2C0UjWoMDVKNbdMNEgySUw2NDExMbcyqDAzNjcyTU1LTUxJtjBKMUv04knLL8pNzFPIyM9LSQQAe4UT1g&q=forman+honda&rlz=1C1GCEAenCA924CA924&oq=forman+&aqs=chrome.2.69i59j46i20i175i199i263j46i39i175i199j69i60l4j69i61.3541j0j7&sourceid=chrome&ie=UTF-8#lrd=0x52e79a0b4ac14447:0x63725efeadc82d6a,1,,,
Vehicle Features
