2017 RAM 1500

64,970 KM

$45,500

+ tax & licensing
$45,500

+ taxes & licensing

Forman Honda

1-800-675-8367

2017 RAM 1500

2017 RAM 1500

Laramie|Hemi|Sunroof|Loade|- Local

2017 RAM 1500

Laramie|Hemi|Sunroof|Loade|- Local

Location

Forman Honda

2080 Currie Blvd, Brandon, MB R7B 4E7

1-800-675-8367

$45,500

+ taxes & licensing

64,970KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8450670
  • Stock #: U11583B
  • VIN: 1C6RR7NT7HS835335

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Maximum Steel Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 64,970 KM

Vehicle Description

2017 Ram 1500 Laramie- Loaded and Local!

Local Vehicle, Factory services performed/ Brake Service/ Wheel Alignment/New Filters/ Battery Tested/ New Wipers, Back Up Camera, Remote Starter, Remainder Of Factory Warranty, Bluetooth Audio/Music, Priced below Market, Android Auto, Navigation System, We Market Price Our Cars, No outstanding recalls, 10 Speakers, 121-Litre (26.6-Gallon) Fuel Tank, 3.92 Rear Axle Ratio, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Automatic temperature control, Class IV Hitch Receiver, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front Heated Seats, Fully automatic headlights, Heated front seats, Heated steering wheel, Leather steering wheel, Memory seat, Power Sunroof, Tow Hooks, Trailer Brake Control, Ventilated front seats.



HEMI 5.7L V8 VVT



No Credit? Bad Credit? No Problem! Our experienced credit specialists can get you approved! No payments for 100 Days on approved credit. Forman Auto Centre specializes in quality used vehicles from all makes, as well as Certified Used vehicles from Honda and Mazda. We offer lots of financing options to get you the vehicle you want with the payment you need! TEXT: 204-809-3822 or Call 1-800-675-8367, click or visit us in person for your next vehicle! All Forman Auto Centre used vehicles include a no charge 30-day/2000km warranty!

Checkout our Google Reviews: https://www.google.com/search?gsssp=eJzj4tZP1zcsyUmOL7PIM2C0UjWoMDVKNbdMNEgySUw2NDExMbcyqDAzNjcyTU1LTUxJtjBKMUv04knLL8pNzFPIyM9LSQQAe4UT1g&q=forman+honda&rlz=1C1GCEAenCA924CA924&oq=forman+&aqs=chrome.2.69i59j46i20i175i199i263j46i39i175i199j69i60l4j69i61.3541j0j7&sourceid=chrome&ie=UTF-8#lrd=0x52e79a0b4ac14447:0x63725efeadc82d6a,1,,,

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Traction Control
Rearview Camera
Remote Starter
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
Electric Seats
Bluetooth
Dual Zone Climate Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
FULLY EQUIPPED
Sun Roof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
Forman Honda

Forman Honda

2080 Currie Blvd, Brandon, MB R7B 4E7

1-800-675-8367

