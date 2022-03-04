$37,500+ tax & licensing
2017 RAM 1500
Laramie Crew Cab SWB 4WD #Hemi #6 passenger leather seating
Location
Sisson Auto Finance and Sales
1625 Parker Blvd, Brandon, MB R7A 7P7
$37,500
- Listing ID: 8459475
- Stock #: PFP-384
- VIN: 1C6RR7NT4HS779760
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 140,291 KM
Vehicle Description
Meet the Benchmark for World Renowned Capability! This Laramie Edition features a 5.7 Hemi with 8 speed automatic transmission, heated and cooled leather 40/20/40 split front bench seat, heated steering wheel, dual zone climate control, 8.4 inch touch screen, 9 speaker Alpine speakers with subwoofer, hands free communication with Bluetooth streaming, 20 inch aluminum wheels, keyless entry, push button start, automatic high beam control, rain sensing wipers, trailer brake control, trailer tow mirrors, two tone paint and remote start.
We believe it's easier, faster and more comfortable for our customers if we advertise our very best price upfront without haggling and without adding extra fees.
Vehicle Features
