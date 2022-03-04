Menu
2017 RAM 1500

140,291 KM

Laramie Crew Cab SWB 4WD #Hemi #6 passenger leather seating

Sisson Auto Finance and Sales

1625 Parker Blvd, Brandon, MB R7A 7P7

140,291KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8459475
  • Stock #: PFP-384
  • VIN: 1C6RR7NT4HS779760

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # PFP-384
  • Mileage 140,291 KM

Vehicle Description

Meet the Benchmark for World Renowned Capability! This Laramie Edition features a 5.7 Hemi with 8 speed automatic transmission, heated and cooled leather 40/20/40 split front bench seat, heated steering wheel, dual zone climate control, 8.4 inch touch screen, 9 speaker Alpine speakers with subwoofer, hands free communication with Bluetooth streaming, 20 inch aluminum wheels, keyless entry, push button start, automatic high beam control, rain sensing wipers, trailer brake control, trailer tow mirrors, two tone paint and remote start.

We believe it's easier, faster and more comfortable for our customers if we advertise our very best price upfront without haggling and without adding extra fees.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Dual Climate Control
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

1625 Parker Blvd, Brandon, MB R7A 7P7

