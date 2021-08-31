Menu
2017 RAM 2500

62,751 KM

Details Description

$51,988

+ tax & licensing
$51,988

+ taxes & licensing

Murray Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Westman

204-727-0531

2017 RAM 2500

2017 RAM 2500

4WD Crew Cab 149 Power Wagon

2017 RAM 2500

4WD Crew Cab 149 Power Wagon

Location

Murray Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Westman

1550 Richmond Ave, Brandon, MB R7A 7E3

204-727-0531

$51,988

+ taxes & licensing

62,751KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8039932
  • Stock #: N017A
  • VIN: 3C6TR5EJ1HG771387

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 62,751 KM

Vehicle Description

Our 2017 RAM 2500 Power Wagon Crew Cab 4X4 is bold and aggressive in Delmonico Red Pearl Coat! This workhorse delivers off-road strength and capability with its 6.4 Litre V8 that generates 410hp and 429lb-ft of torque while connected to a durable 6 Speed Automatic transmission for passing ease. With electronically locking front rear axles, all-terrain tires, the Articulink front suspension system, and Bilstein monotube shocks, our tough Four Wheel Drive truck is up for any challenge! This Power Wagon is everything you need and more! Check out the powder-coated front bumper, black grille, tow hooks, skid plates, and front electric winch. Practicality and comfort greet you inside the spacious Power Wagon cabin with easy-to-use controls, smart storage spaces, power accessories, and integrated voice command with Bluetooth. Find the tunes that inspire you on the touchscreen display audio with available satellite radio, then buckle up and hold on! You need a tough truck that can go the extra mile, and our RAM is built to last with anti-lock brakes, front-seat side curtain airbags, stability traction control, and hill descent control. Face the day head-on and work smarter with this RAM 2500 Power Wagon! Save this Page and Call for Availability. We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership! The Murray Auto group has been serving the Westman area since 1926. Our professional sales staff are here to provide you an enjoyable hassle free shopping experience selecting one of our many award winning vehicles.At Murray Auto Centre, we use the latest in price comparison technology to ensure we are offering top value in the marketplace. High Quality, Value Priced Vehicles! Murray Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram is a Murray Auto Centre Certified Pre-Owned location. Certified Pre-Owned vehicles qualify for manufacturer backed warranty with 24-hour roadside assistance, undergo a 150 plus point mechanical inspection, and include a no questions asked 30 day exchange privilege. Extended Warranty and Competitive Financing available. Trades Welcome! Call us at 1 (877) 463-7450 or Text 1 (204) 400-2893! Dealer Permit #4390

Murray Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Westman

Murray Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Westman

1550 Richmond Ave, Brandon, MB R7A 7E3

