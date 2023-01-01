Menu
2017 Toyota Corolla

38,364 KM

Details Features

$24,500

+ tax & licensing
$24,500

+ taxes & licensing

Sisson Auto Finance and Sales

204-717-5500

2017 Toyota Corolla

2017 Toyota Corolla

L CVT

2017 Toyota Corolla

L CVT

Location

Sisson Auto Finance and Sales

1625 Parker Blvd, Brandon, MB R7A 7P7

204-717-5500

  1. 10201287
  2. 10201287
$24,500

+ taxes & licensing

38,364KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10201287
  • Stock #: PFP-662
  • VIN: 2T1BURHE6HC872332

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # PFP-662
  • Mileage 38,364 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights

Windows

Rear Defrost

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Sisson Auto Finance and Sales

Sisson Auto Finance and Sales

1625 Parker Blvd, Brandon, MB R7A 7P7

204-717-5500

