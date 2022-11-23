Menu
2017 Volkswagen Jetta

169,410 KM

$16,500

+ tax & licensing
Forman Honda

1-800-675-8367

Wolfsburg Edition|Htd Seats|Camera|Cruise|56MPG

Location

Forman Honda

2080 Currie Blvd, Brandon, MB R7B 4E7

1-800-675-8367

169,410KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9411205
  • Stock #: S22316B
  • VIN: 3VWDB7AJ7HM291274

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Pure White
  • Interior Colour Dark Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 169,410 KM

Vehicle Description

2017 Volkswagen Jetta Wolfsburg Trendline Plus - 56mpg

Local Vehicle, Factory services performed/ Brake Service/ Wheel Alignment/New Filters/ Battery Tested/ New Wipers, Back Up Camera, Remainder Of Factory Warranty, Bluetooth Audio/Music, Priced below Market, We Market Price Our Cars, No outstanding recalls, Cloth, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Front dual zone A/C, Front Fog Lights, Fully automatic headlights, Heated front seats, Outside temperature display, Power driver seat, Power moonroof.



1.4L TSI

Awards:

* IIHS Canada Top Safety Pick+



No Credit? Bad Credit? No Problem! Our experienced credit specialists can get you approved! No payments for 100 Days on approved credit. Forman Auto Centre specializes in quality used vehicles from all makes, as well as Certified Used vehicles from Honda and Mazda. We offer lots of financing options to get you the vehicle you want with the payment you need! TEXT: 204-809-3822 or Call 1-800-675-8367, click or visit us in person for your next vehicle! All Forman Auto Centre used vehicles include a no charge 30-day/2000km warranty!

Checkout our Google Reviews: https://www.google.com/search?gsssp=eJzj4tZP1zcsyUmOL7PIM2C0UjWoMDVKNbdMNEgySUw2NDExMbcyqDAzNjcyTU1LTUxJtjBKMUv04knLL8pNzFPIyM9LSQQAe4UT1g&q=forman+honda&rlz=1C1GCEAenCA924CA924&oq=forman+&aqs=chrome.2.69i59j46i20i175i199i263j46i39i175i199j69i60l4j69i61.3541j0j7&sourceid=chrome&ie=UTF-8#lrd=0x52e79a0b4ac14447:0x63725efeadc82d6a,1,,,

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Rearview Camera
Air Conditioning
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Alloy Wheels
Bluetooth
Dual Zone Climate Control
Sun Roof

2080 Currie Blvd, Brandon, MB R7B 4E7

