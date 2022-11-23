$16,500+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
1-800-675-8367
2017 Volkswagen Jetta
Wolfsburg Edition|Htd Seats|Camera|Cruise|56MPG
Location
Forman Honda
2080 Currie Blvd, Brandon, MB R7B 4E7
$16,500
- Listing ID: 9411205
- Stock #: S22316B
- VIN: 3VWDB7AJ7HM291274
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Pure White
- Interior Colour Dark Grey
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 169,410 KM
Vehicle Description
2017 Volkswagen Jetta Wolfsburg Trendline Plus - 56mpg
Local Vehicle, Factory services performed/ Brake Service/ Wheel Alignment/New Filters/ Battery Tested/ New Wipers, Back Up Camera, Remainder Of Factory Warranty, Bluetooth Audio/Music, Priced below Market, We Market Price Our Cars, No outstanding recalls, Cloth, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Front dual zone A/C, Front Fog Lights, Fully automatic headlights, Heated front seats, Outside temperature display, Power driver seat, Power moonroof.
1.4L TSI
Awards:
* IIHS Canada Top Safety Pick+
No Credit? Bad Credit? No Problem! Our experienced credit specialists can get you approved! No payments for 100 Days on approved credit. Forman Auto Centre specializes in quality used vehicles from all makes, as well as Certified Used vehicles from Honda and Mazda. We offer lots of financing options to get you the vehicle you want with the payment you need! TEXT: 204-809-3822 or Call 1-800-675-8367, click or visit us in person for your next vehicle! All Forman Auto Centre used vehicles include a no charge 30-day/2000km warranty!
Checkout our Google Reviews: https://www.google.com/search?gsssp=eJzj4tZP1zcsyUmOL7PIM2C0UjWoMDVKNbdMNEgySUw2NDExMbcyqDAzNjcyTU1LTUxJtjBKMUv04knLL8pNzFPIyM9LSQQAe4UT1g&q=forman+honda&rlz=1C1GCEAenCA924CA924&oq=forman+&aqs=chrome.2.69i59j46i20i175i199i263j46i39i175i199j69i60l4j69i61.3541j0j7&sourceid=chrome&ie=UTF-8#lrd=0x52e79a0b4ac14447:0x63725efeadc82d6a,1,,,
Vehicle Features
