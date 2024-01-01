$22,000+ tax & licensing
2017 Volkswagen Passat
3.6L V6 SEL Premium
Location
Sisson Auto Finance and Sales
1625 Parker Blvd, Brandon, MB R7A 7P7
204-717-5500
$22,000
+ taxes & licensing
Used
61,523KM
VIN 1VWCM7A3XHC070339
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Sedan
- Stock # TRD273
- Mileage 61,523 KM
2017 Volkswagen Passat