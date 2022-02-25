Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Audi S3

72,580 KM

Details Features

$42,950

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$42,950

+ taxes & licensing

J & J Auto Sales

204-728-4040

Contact Seller
2018 Audi S3

2018 Audi S3

2.0T Technik Sweet Car, AWD QUATTRO, Technik Pkg.

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Audi S3

2.0T Technik Sweet Car, AWD QUATTRO, Technik Pkg.

Location

J & J Auto Sales

110 Princess Ave, Brandon, MB R7A 0N3

204-728-4040

  1. 8450259
  2. 8450259
  3. 8450259
  4. 8450259
  5. 8450259
Contact Seller

$42,950

+ taxes & licensing

72,580KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8450259
  • Stock #: J22048
  • VIN: WAUF1GFF6J1059719

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 72,580 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Power Steering
CD Player
AWD
7 Speed Automatic with Auto-shift

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From J & J Auto Sales

2019 RAM 1500 Sport ...
 64,400 KM
$58,950 + tax & lic
2018 Ford F-150 XLT ...
 119,026 KM
$40,950 + tax & lic
2009 Hyundai Santa F...
 96,700 KM
$14,950 + tax & lic

Email J & J Auto Sales

J & J Auto Sales

J & J Auto Sales

110 Princess Ave, Brandon, MB R7A 0N3

Call Dealer

204-728-XXXX

(click to show)

204-728-4040

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory